Lectric eBikes Celebrates the Holidays with its First Annual 12 Minutes of Giveaways

Lectric eBikes

11 Dec, 2023, 14:16 ET

For each minute of the live stream, Lectric will give away gifts, including eBikes, accessories, and more!

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, the makers of the most popular eBike in America, the Lectric XP™ 3.0, today announced its First Annual 12 Minutes of Giveaways, which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12, at 12:00 p.m. MT (11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET), live on its Facebook and YouTube channels.

Join our live hosts for 12 festive minutes of Lectric awesomeness, holiday cheer, and freebies galore. Giveaways will be shared across both channels throughout the joyous and jolly live event. Twelve fantastic prizes will be given away to lucky viewers in real-time.

In addition to Lectric's 12 Minutes of Giveaways, a wide variety of holiday sales are still available at LectriceBikes.com, including up to $100.00 off eBikes (with up to $490.00 in free accessories). Customers can also save up to 40 percent on accessories. And there's still time to get orders by December 25th.

About Lectric eBikes
Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 350,000 eBikes in less than four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

