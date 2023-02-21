LECTRIC EBIKES INTRODUCES POWERFUL CLASS 3 ELECTRIC CARGO BIKE: THE XPEDITION

Designed to Offer the Ultimate Transportation Solution, The XPedition Carries More Weight Farther and Faster

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes , the brand behind the country's best-selling e-bike model and third best-selling electric vehicle, today announces its most anticipated e-bike, three years in the making: The XPedition. As the industry's most capable and affordable electric cargo bike, the XPedition is designed to offer riders the ultimate electrified transportation solution, tackling daunting hills with ease while hauling up to 450 pounds of max payload. The XPedition retails for $1,399 for a single battery and $1,699 for a dual battery and is available at LectriceBikes.com.

Perfect for parents carting multiple small children, delivery personnel on the job or anyone interested in replacing their vehicles with electric transportation, the XPedition covers up to 150 miles on a single charge.

Since Lectric introduced the first model of its award-winning XP™ series in 2019, the frame design for the XPedition has been underway and proven to be the brand's most extensive project to date. Perfect for parents carting multiple small children, delivery personnel on the job or anyone interested in replacing their vehicles with electric transportation, the XPedition covers up to 150 miles on a single charge. The new Lectric PWR™ (Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation) programming, paired with a 1,310W peak rear hub motor and dual-battery setup options, offers an improved pedal assist experience by supporting riders up to a designated power level for each PAS setting, instead of limiting the assistance by speed.

"I'm so pumped to finally introduce our cargo e-bike to the market," said Levi Conlow, co-founder and CEO of Lectric eBikes. "When we started Lectric in 2019, we set out to be the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever and to challenge the idea of transportation as we knew it. The XPedition, more so than its predecessors, truly challenges a car's capabilities and provides electric functionality."

Every aspect of the XPedition is designed to take riders farther, faster. The single and dual battery options power the ride for up to 75 or 150 miles, respectively, on a single charge. Lectric branded 20-inch by 3-inch slick street tires are designed for increased range (and installed slime prevents flat tires). Other key specs include:

A dual-leg kickstand exclusive to Lectric ensures the most balanced positioning while riders load and unload the bike. With an easy push-forward takeoff, riders don't need to muscle the bike before they get going;

180mm front and rear hydraulic brakes;

After the single battery is installed, the XPedition weighs 68 pounds. After the dual battery is installed, the total weight increases to 75 pounds;

The XPedition leads the cargo category in convenience and arrives fully assembled.

The XPedition is accompanied by a lineup of Lectric-exclusive accessories to give riders an array of options for carrying passengers and cargo. Lectric has custom designed those accessories – including extra-large panniers, a plus-one chair, orbiter, running boards, seat cushions and more – to make installation simple and straightforward.

Prioritizing quality, power and comfort while maintaining affordability, Lectric has grown a community of more than 250,000 electric commuters on the road nationwide with America's best-selling e-bike model.

For more information about Lectric eBikes and the XPedition, visit www.LectriceBikes.com.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling nearly 250,000 e-bikes in less than three years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite e-bike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. www.lectricebikes.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lectric eBikes