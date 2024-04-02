Lectric eBikes Partners with Beast Philanthropy to Change the Lives of 600 People

Makers of America's #1 best-selling eBike Lectrified MrBeast's philanthropic efforts with $600,000 in free eBikes to help people in need of life-changing transportation.

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, 2023's best-selling eBike company in America, partnered with Beast Philanthropy to help 600 people across the country gain access to life-changing transportation. The year-long project is featured in MrBeast's latest video, which was published yesterday.

Changing the Lives of 600 Strangers

More than 150 million people in America have limited transportation, and throughout the rest of the world the issue is even more significant. Access to transportation has far-reaching, and in many cases, life-changing impacts, including the creation of opportunities for income and employment to earn a living wage, the ability to reach locations that have vital medical supplies and clean drinking water, as well as access to in-person education, to name a few. As seen in the video, Lectric eBikes supplied more than $600,000 worth of eBikes to help people gain access to an effective and in many cases, life-changing, transportation solution.

"We've always wanted to launch such a compelling project as this, but having the good fortune to join forces with Beast Philanthropy has given us the opportunity to reach more people with the message that giving back to communities is imperative when you achieve success," said Lectric eBikes CEO and co-founder, Levi Conlow. "We built our business on listening to our customers, but we also know that selfless service beyond our own success is vital. We want to inspire everyone in the electric bicycle industry to sustain high levels of philanthropy. That industry commitment, along with projects like our Beast Philanthropy program, is the only way we can make a huge difference."

Since 2021, Lectric eBikes has partnered with Beast Philanthropy to carry out a variety of impactful philanthropic projects in locations across the world, including South Africa, Colombia, and Lectric's home state of Arizona. In addition to its work with Beast Philanthropy, Lectric eBikes continues to lead the eBike industry in giving back. In 2023, Lectric donated more than $2.5 million to support a variety of charities.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 400,000 eBikes in just four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

