Lectric eBikes Reveals First Off-Road eBike

News provided by

Lectric eBikes

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Makers of America's #1 best-selling eBike introduces its first off-road electric bike, the Lectric XPeak

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, the makers of the most popular eBike in America, the Lectric XP™ 3.0, today announced the launch of its newest and most adventurous eBike yet, the Lectric XPeak. Tested to the most aggressive eMTB standards, the XPeak is designed for peak all-terrain performance with 26-inch by 4-inch wheels, and an exceptional RST Renegade front suspension fork, at an industry-leading affordable price.

The Lectric XPeak is now available with a launch special for pre-order at $1,299 and includes $450 in free accessories at LectriceBikes.com.

Continue Reading
Makers of America’s #1 best-selling eBike introduces its first off-road electric bike, the Lectric XPeak
Makers of America’s #1 best-selling eBike introduces its first off-road electric bike, the Lectric XPeak

"Since our inception in 2019, we've been focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers while setting new standards in the market," said Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. "With each new eBike category we enter, we want to set expectations for the entire industry. Customers should get a rigorously-tested, high quality off-road eBike with a super sick fork and great componentry for an affordable price—and that's what we've done with the Lectric XPeak."

The Lectric XPeak is outfitted with a 1,310W peak motor that has 85Nm of torque to deliver power and speed quicker than ever before. And the all-new stealth M24 motor technology provides a quieter experience without sacrificing power. Combined with a removable 48V, 14Ah long range, lithium-ion battery integrated on the down tube of the frame, the Lectric XPeak has the power and efficiency to leave the pavement behind.

For maximum safety and security, the Lectric XPeak was put through the rigorous ISO 4210-10 eMTB standard testing process by a U.S.-based bicycle testing lab to prove the handlebars, frame, fork, and stem can handle off-road conditions ride after ride. In addition, Lectric XPeak is compliant to UL 2849, a bi-national accredited consensus standard for the U.S. and Canada that covers micromobility devices like eBikes and takes a holistic electrical system approach to the safety of battery packs and battery management systems in order to minimize the potential risks associated with battery usage.

"At Lectric eBikes, we've been successful because we're determined to go above and beyond what is required for our customers," said Conlow. "The safety of our riders is paramount and that's why we've chosen to have the Lectric XPeak tested to the highest standards."

During the exclusive pre-order, which starts today, Lectric XPeak includes $450 in free accessories, with a Rear Rack, Front Rack, Front Basket, Rear Basket, Fenders, Lock, and Elite Headlight. A wide variety of additional accessories are compatible with the XPeak and available at LectriceBikes.com.

For media inquiries related to Lectric eBikes, please contact account manager Corinne Baud at [email protected].

*Where permitted by state law.

About Lectric eBikes
Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 350,000 eBikes in less than four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

SOURCE Lectric eBikes

Also from this source

Lectric eBikes Riders Log Thousands of Miles Inspiring New VIP Loyalty Program

Lectric eBikes Riders Log Thousands of Miles Inspiring New VIP Loyalty Program

As a show of appreciation for its dedicated community of riders, Lectric eBikes today announces Lectric "Very Important Pedalers" (VIP), a dedicated...
Lectric eBikes Upgrades XP 3.0 with Hydraulic Brakes

Lectric eBikes Upgrades XP 3.0 with Hydraulic Brakes

Lectric eBikes, the industry leading eBike brand and maker of the country's best-selling eBike model and third best-selling electric vehicle, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.