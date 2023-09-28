Lectric eBikes Riders Log Thousands of Miles Inspiring New VIP Loyalty Program

Lectric eBikes riders to be rewarded by going the distance in "Lectrifying" their lives

PHOENIX , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a show of appreciation for its dedicated community of riders, Lectric eBikes today announces Lectric "Very Important Pedalers" (VIP), a dedicated loyalty program. The program will reward riders with personally engraved awards with their names and mileage achievements for reaching 5,000; 10,000; or 25,000 miles on their Lectric eBikes.

"We knew our riders were putting significant miles on their Lectric eBikes, but we had no idea of the full extent until we polled our social media followers," said Levi Conlow, CEO and co-founder. "We were hyped to see dozens of riders logging thousands of miles on their eBikes and we wanted to find a new way to support our community.

Riders can receive an award for the 5,000; 10,000; or 25,000 mileage milestone. Current and future Lectric eBikes riders are eligible for the program and can submit their mileage achievements for review at www.lectricebikes.com/pages/vip.

"When we built our first eBike four years ago, we set out to give more people the opportunity to reap the benefits of moving in alternative ways by creating an ever-improving product at an affordable price," said Conlow. "Our new VIP program gives us a chance to celebrate all the dedicated riders who have shown us that our eBikes are reliable, sustainable, and built for the long-haul."

The VIP program was inspired by customers commenting on the thousands of miles they have ridden on their Lectric eBikes, with several having clocked almost 10,000 miles on Lectric's original XP eBike that launched in 2019. Over four years later, these original XP's are continuing to serve consumers, demonstrating Lectric's commitment to building quality, durable eBikes that are built for years of riding.

To meet the Lectrified VIP award requirements, riders must submit the odometer mileage from their Lectric eBike, their order numbers for proof of purchase and video submissions showing the mileage on the eBike's odometer.

