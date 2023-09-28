Lectric eBikes Riders Log Thousands of Miles Inspiring New VIP Loyalty Program

News provided by

Lectric eBikes

28 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Lectric eBikes riders to be rewarded by going the distance in "Lectrifying" their lives

PHOENIX , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a show of appreciation for its dedicated community of riders, Lectric eBikes today announces Lectric "Very Important Pedalers" (VIP), a dedicated loyalty program. The program will reward riders with personally engraved awards with their names and mileage achievements for reaching 5,000; 10,000; or 25,000 miles on their Lectric eBikes.

Continue Reading
Lectric eBikes riders to be rewarded by going the distance in “Lectrifying” their lives.
Lectric eBikes riders to be rewarded by going the distance in “Lectrifying” their lives.

"We knew our riders were putting significant miles on their Lectric eBikes, but we had no idea of the full extent until we polled our social media followers," said Levi Conlow, CEO and co-founder. "We were hyped to see dozens of riders logging thousands of miles on their eBikes and we wanted to find a new way to support our community.  

Riders can receive an award for the 5,000; 10,000; or 25,000 mileage milestone. Current and future Lectric eBikes riders are eligible for the program and can submit their mileage achievements for review at www.lectricebikes.com/pages/vip.

"When we built our first eBike four years ago, we set out to give more people the opportunity to reap the benefits of moving in alternative ways by creating an ever-improving product at an affordable price," said Conlow. "Our new VIP program gives us a chance to celebrate all the dedicated riders who have shown us that our eBikes are reliable, sustainable, and built for the long-haul."

The VIP program was inspired by customers commenting on the thousands of miles they have ridden on their Lectric eBikes, with several having clocked almost 10,000 miles on Lectric's original XP eBike that launched in 2019. Over four years later, these original XP's are continuing to serve consumers, demonstrating Lectric's commitment to building quality, durable eBikes that are built for years of riding.

To meet the Lectrified VIP award requirements, riders must submit the odometer mileage from their Lectric eBike, their order numbers for proof of purchase and video submissions showing the mileage on the eBike's odometer.

To learn more about Lectric eBikes, visit www.LectriceBikes.com. For media inquiries related to Lectric eBikes, please contact account manager Corinne Baud at [email protected].

About Lectric eBikes
Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling nearly 350,000 eBikes in less than four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XPTM models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

SOURCE Lectric eBikes

Also from this source

Lectric eBikes Upgrades XP 3.0 with Hydraulic Brakes

Lectric eBikes Donates More Than 1,000 eBikes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.