Lectric eBikes Upgrades Popular XP Lite

PHOENIX, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, the best-selling eBike company in America in 2023 and 2024, today announced the launch of the XP Lite 2.0, a newly-upgraded version of one of its most popular and affordable eBikes, the XP Lite. With a low starting price of $799, the foldable XP Lite has become beloved by riders across the country, from college students to RV enthusiasts. While maintaining the same starting price as the original model, the XP Lite 2.0 boasts a variety of new features, and an upgraded version sports the XP Lite's first-ever belt drive, offering near maintenance-free riding.

"The response was overwhelming when we first launch the XP Lite two years ago," said Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. "We know our riders will appreciate all the new XP Lite upgrades they've been asking for, and they'll love that they can get those for the low price folks expect from Lectric. And we're going to maintain that low price for our customers despite the recent news of increased tariffs on all eBikes."

All new XP Lite 2.0 models now come with upgrades, including:

Hydraulic disc brakes

BMX-inspired stem/handlebar

Color LCD display

Vertical rear wheel dropouts

Swift slick street tires

PWR TM & Speed-based pedal assist options

& Speed-based pedal assist options 7.8Ah and 14Ah battery options

In addition to the upgrades, a new version of the XP Lite 2.0 is now available with the optional Gates Carbon Drive belt, starting at $899. With a belt drive, the XP Lite 2.0 becomes nearly maintenance-free with a carbon fiber-reinforced belt providing a chainless drivetrain that's clean, quiet, smooth, and strong. The automotive-grade belt lasts longer than standard chains, doesn't rust or require lubricant, runs smoother, and provides a quieter and more reliable ride. Gates is an industry leader, offering its drivetrain expertise to the automotive, industrial, and engine-powered world for more than 100 years.

"Gates Carbon Drive pioneered bicycle belt drive systems and we're proud of our ongoing partnership with them," said Robby Deziel, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "It's been exciting to see the newest Gates belt technology on the XP 2.0—people are going to love how easy the bike is to maintain."

The XP Lite 2.0 comes with a one-year warranty and is available now at LectriceBikes.com. The XP Lite 2.0 JW Black with the Gates Carbon Drive belt comes with an all-new black color scheme for $899 with a 7.8Ah battery and 45 miles of range, and a 14Ah battery with 80 miles of range for $1,099. The standard XP Lite 2.0 with a chain drive is available in the brand-new Lavender Haze color, as well as Lectric Blue, Arctic White, and Sandstorm, each for $799 with a 7.8Ah battery and 45 miles of range, and a 14Ah battery with 80 miles of range for $999.

As with all Lectric eBikes, the XP Lite 2.0 is certified to UL 2849, a bi-national accredited consensus standard for the U.S. and Canada that covers micromobility devices like eBikes and takes a holistic electrical system approach to the safety of battery packs and battery management systems to minimize the potential risks associated with battery usage. The standard includes the battery cell, battery pack, electric motor, and battery charger.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 400,000 eBikes in just four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com.

