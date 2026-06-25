Lectron Expands Power Portfolio with Launch of 4000A Portable Jump Starter

New jump starter delivers 0V battery recovery, 60W two-way fast charging, and advanced multi-layer protection for gas, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, today announced the launch of its new Portable Jump Starter, marking the company's expansion into broader automotive power solutions. Engineered for roadside emergencies and everyday preparedness, the high-capacity lithium jump starter combines 4000A peak output, 0V battery recovery, and bi-directional fast charging in a compact portable design.

Built for drivers of gas, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the Portable Jump Starter supports 12V batteries across a wide range of applications, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and larger engines up to 10.0L gas and 8.0L diesel. The launch reinforces Lectron's commitment to delivering practical power solutions beyond EV charging.

"Drivers need reliable power no matter what they're driving," said Christopher Maiwald, CEO of Lectron. "With our Portable Jump Starter, we're extending Lectron's expertise in power delivery into roadside emergency solutions, bringing dependable starting power, fast charging, and advanced safety technology into one device."

Key Features

4000A Peak Output with True 0V Start Delivers high-output jump-starting power for engines up to 10.0L gas and 8.0L diesel, including completely depleted 12V batteries that many conventional jump starters cannot detect.

Delivers high-output jump-starting power for engines up to 10.0L gas and 8.0L diesel, including completely depleted 12V batteries that many conventional jump starters cannot detect. 20,000mAh Battery Bank with 60W Bi-Directional USB-C Power Delivery Fast recharge and device charging in one system, capable of powering laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other USB-C electronics.

Fast recharge and device charging in one system, capable of powering laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other USB-C electronics. 17-Layer Safety Architecture with Smart Diagnostic Display Advanced protection systems monitor voltage, current, temperature, and connection status to help prevent reverse polarity, short circuits, overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging.

Advanced protection systems monitor voltage, current, temperature, and connection status to help prevent reverse polarity, short circuits, overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging. Vehicle-Grade Durability Tested against drops, vibration, electrostatic discharge, and high-humidity environments to support dependable performance on the road.

Tested against drops, vibration, electrostatic discharge, and high-humidity environments to support dependable performance on the road. Integrated 3-Mode Emergency Light Features steady illumination, SOS, and strobe modes for roadside visibility and emergency signaling.

The Lectron Portable Jump Starter is available now on Lectron.com.

About Lectron

Lectron is a trusted provider of EV charging solutions supporting major charging standards, including NACS, CCS, and J1772. From charging adapters and portable chargers to home charging stations and roadside power accessories, Lectron helps drivers stay powered wherever they go. Today, more than 1 million EV owners trust Lectron products.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Lectron