Lectron NACS, CCS, and J1772 Adapters Achieve UL 2252 Certification

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced that its AC and DC adapters supporting NACS, J1772, and CCS have achieved UL 2252 certification.

The newly certified products include Lectron's NACS-to-J1772 and J1772-to-NACS AC adapters, enabling seamless Level 1 and Level 2 charging compatibility.

These certifications build on Lectron's earlier DC fast-charging milestone, when the company's automaker-approved NACS to CCS (Vortex Plus) and CCS to NACS adapters became the first widely available DC charging solutions to pass UL 2252 testing. Together, Lectron's UL 2252–certified AC and DC adapters now cover the full range of U.S. EV charging standards across home, workplace, and public infrastructure.

As charging standards continue to converge toward NACS (North American Charging Standard), formally designated as SAE J3400, comprehensive validation testing and standards compliance are critical.

UL 2252–Certified Lectron Adapters

J1772 to NACS AC Adapter

Allows Tesla and NACS-equipped vehicles to connect to J1772 Level 1 and Level 2 chargers at homes, workplaces, and public locations.

NACS to J1772 AC Adapter

Enables J1772-equipped EVs to charge from NACS AC sources, including Tesla Destination Chargers, Mobile Connectors, and Wall Connectors.

CCS to NACS DC Adapter

Enables Tesla and NACS-equipped vehicles to connect to more than 12,000 CCS DC fast chargers. The first fully compliant SAE J3400 DC adapter.

Vortex Plus (NACS to CCS) DC Adapter

Enables non-Tesla EVs to fast charge at more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers and NACS DC fast chargers. Features an automaker-approved interlock design for secure, reliable charging.

"With UL 2252 certification across both AC and DC adapters, Lectron now offers one of the most complete interoperability portfolios in the industry," said Christopher Maiwald, CEO of Lectron. "For customers switching EVs, future-proofing their home charging setup, or expanding charging options on the road, Lectron adapters deliver safety and reliability."

About Lectron

Lectron is a trusted OEM supplier of EV charging solutions supporting all major charging standards, including NACS, CCS, and J1772. From adapters and portable chargers to wall-mounted charging stations, Lectron enables EV drivers to charge conveniently at home or on the road. Today, 1 in 5 EV owners in the U.S. rely on Lectron products.

