Lectron Introduces Nexus Home EV Charger Line with Automotive-Grade Engineering and Validation

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of EV charging hardware and supplier to major automakers, has announced the launch of the Nexus line of Level 2 wall-mounted home EV chargers. Nexus expands Lectron's home charging portfolio with chargers developed using engineering, manufacturing, and validation processes informed by the company's OEM automotive programs.

The Nexus platform is designed for residential EV charging with hardware engineered for sustained electrical load, repeated daily use, and extended environmental exposure.

Lectron Nexus Home EV Charger

Nexus is available in four configurations to support both SAE J3400 (NACS) and J1772 electric vehicles:

Nexus 48A Hardwired for NACS & J1772 — Designed for permanent installation and delivers up to 46 miles of range per hour of charging.

— Designed for permanent installation and delivers up to 46 miles of range per hour of charging. Nexus 40A NEMA 14-50 Plug-In for NACS & J1772 — Connects to a standard NEMA 14-50 outlet and delivers up to 38 miles of range per hour of charging.

All Nexus models deliver 240V Level 2 charging, feature a flexible 23-foot 7 AWG cable, and are housed in IP66-rated enclosures for reliable indoor and outdoor installation.

The internal design incorporates automotive-grade power delivery architecture, PCBA layout, and thermal management systems informed by Lectron's OEM automotive programs. The platform is engineered to support sustained high-current operation and repeated charging cycles consistent with the demands of everyday EV charging.

Nexus chargers are certified to UL 2594, UL 2231, UL 2251, and UL 817 standards. Internal validation testing includes thermal cycling from -22°F to 122°F, sustained load operation at rated amperage, connection cycle testing exceeding 10,000 insertions, and impact testing.

"Nexus reflects the engineering and validation standards used across Lectron's OEM programs and charging hardware," said Christopher Maiwald, CEO of Lectron. "It is designed for consistent, high-reliability operation under everyday residential charging conditions."

Lectron Nexus is available through Lectron.com and Amazon.

About Lectron

Lectron is a trusted provider of EV charging solutions supporting major charging standards, including J3400 (NACS), CCS, and J1772. From charging adapters and portable chargers to home charging stations and roadside power accessories, Lectron helps drivers stay powered wherever they go. Today, more than 2 million EV owners trust Lectron products.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Lectron