Lectron NACS to CCS Adapter Now Available at Major US Retailers

The Vortex Plug expands fast charging access for non-Tesla EV owners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announces the expanded retail availability of its best-selling NACS to CCS adapter, the Vortex Plug . This adapter allows non-Tesla EV owners to charge at the nation's largest fast charging network.

Previously available only through Lectron's website, the Vortex Plug can now be purchased at major retailers including Amazon , Walmart , The Home Depot , Best Buy and Lowe's . With the Lectron Vortex Plug, non-Tesla electric vehicles equipped with CCS1 charging ports can access Tesla Superchargers, opening up access to over 15,000 additional public chargers.

The Lectron Vortex Plug Supercharger to CCS adapter is the result of extensive research and development by Lectron's team of engineers. It has been independently approved and endorsed by multiple major vehicle manufacturers.

As of October 2024, Ford, General Motors (GM), and Rivian EVs have gained access to Tesla Superchargers. More automakers committed to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) are expected to gain access in 2024 and 2025, including Audi, BMW, Fisker, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Scout, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The Lectron NACS to CCS adapter is designed for safe, high-voltage charging in compliance with the J3400 standard. It is rated for 1,000 volts and 500 amps, allowing users to add up to 150 miles of range in just 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle and the Supercharger version.

"The Vortex Plug's availability at major retailers is a major milestone for Lectron," said Christopher Maiwald, Lectron CEO. "We're excited to bridge the gap between charging standards and make Tesla Superchargers accessible to more EV drivers."

Key Features of the Lectron Vortex Plug NACS to CCS1 Adapter

Unlocks access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America

Charges up to 150 miles in just 15 minutes

Includes built-in temperature controls for safe charging

Compatible with all EVs in the North American Charging Standard

Rated for 500 amps and 1,000 volts for fast charging performance

The Lectron Vortex Plug NACS Supercharger to CCS Adapter is now available at:

About Lectron

Lectron specializes in providing best-in-class EV charging solutions, including portable chargers, adapters, and charging stations for all charging standards. Today, over 15% of EV owners own at least one Lectron product. Lectron's mission is to enhance the EV charging experience by delivering reliable and user-friendly products that meet the needs of today's EV drivers.

