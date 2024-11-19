Lectron Ramps Up NACS to CCS Adapter Production to 12,000 units per Week

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced that it has significantly ramped up production of its NACS to CCS adapter , now manufacturing up to 12,000 units per week. This strategic increase in capacity is in response to the rapidly growing demand for reliable EV charging solutions as more automakers adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and gain access to Tesla Superchargers.

The increased production capacity positions Lectron as a key supplier in the EV charging market, enabling more non-Tesla EV drivers to access Tesla Superchargers across North America. "Our expanded production guarantees that every EV driver with a compatible vehicle can access the largest fast-charging network in the US from day one," said Christopher Maiwald, Lectron CEO.

Lectron's Tesla Supercharger adapter, branded as the Vortex Plug, enables non-Tesla EVs equipped with CCS1 charging ports to charge at Tesla Superchargers. Rated for 1,000 volts and 500 amps, the adapter delivers fast charging performance, adding up to 150 miles of range in just 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle and Supercharger version.

As Lectron expands its production capacity, the brand is not only fulfilling the needs of individual non-Tesla EV owners but also strengthening its relationships with key stakeholders in the automotive industry, including automakers, retailers, and dealerships. The NACS to CCS adapter serves as an essential component for automakers transitioning to the NACS standard, enabling them to offer their customers seamless access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

With Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Polestar, and Volvo gaining access to Tesla Superchargers in 2024—and other automakers gaining access soon—the demand for Tesla adapters continues to rise. Lectron remains at the forefront of EV charging solutions, delivering reliable products that meet the evolving needs of the EV market.

Lectron specializes in providing best-in-class EV charging solutions, including portable chargers, adapters, and charging stations for all charging standards. Today, over 17% of EV owners own at least one Lectron product. Lectron's mission is to enhance the EV charging experience by delivering reliable and user-friendly products that meet the needs of today's EV drivers.

