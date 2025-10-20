Lecturio Acquires SimTutor to Expand its Digital Healthcare Training Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lecturio, the global digital healthcare education company, announced today the acquisition of SimTutor, a leading provider of interactive simulation-based tools. This acquisition further strengthens Lecturio's portfolio of solutions that enable experiential, skills-based learning for healthcare professions worldwide.

SimTutor's flagship products, SIMTICS and SimTutor Author, enable learners to safely practice and master clinical and procedural skills through interactive online simulations. The company's training approach combines cognitive learning with hands-on practice to support clinical education. With more than 200 ready-to-use simulations, SimTutor supports a wide range of healthcare disciplines including medical and dental assisting, radiography, and other allied health programs covering areas such as respiratory care, phlebotomy, infection control, EKG/ECG, basic life support & more. Educational institutions and healthcare organizations around the world use SimTutor's products to enhance both classroom and clinical training.

This deal follows Lecturio's 2024 acquisition of Healer from NEJM Group®, publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine, furthering its goal of providing comprehensive learning experiences from foundational knowledge to practice.

"By welcoming SimTutor into the Lecturio portfolio, we are advancing our mission to provide a complete learning experience that supports both the knowledge and practical aspects of clinical education," said Stefan Wisbauer, Co-CEO of Lecturio."SimTutor brings valuable simulation-based practice and assessment to our global audience of educators and learners."

"We are thrilled to join Lecturio's global education network," said Guy Harrington, CEO and Director of SimTutor. "Our shared vision of improving healthcare education through accessible, high-quality learning tools will drive the next phase of innovation in simulation and skills training."

With SimTutor's simulation technologies now part of its offering, Lecturio continues to expand its capabilities in digital clinical education by bridging foundational learning, clinical reasoning, and applied skills training.

About Lecturio

Lecturio is a leading online learning platform offering a wide range of courses and resources for medical and nursing students, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and institutions such as medical schools, nursing schools and hospitals. As an AI-enhanced precision medical education platform, Lecturio streamlines teaching, boosts efficiency, and empowers both learners and educators to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit www.lecturio.com/inst .

About SimTutor

SimTutor is a provider of simulation-based learning tools that make training more interactive, measurable, and accessible. Its products, SIMTICS and SimTutor Author, are used worldwide in education and workforce training to help people gain hands-on practice with new skills in a safe online environment. For more information, visit www.simtutor.com .

