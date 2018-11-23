LED & SIGN CHINA 2019 Succeed at the 1st Edition in Shenzhen

"The shows were quite impressive. It was the first time for our company to exhibit at UBM Trust shows in Shenzhen, but it blew our minds that it attracted a large visitor flow and quite a lot of them were international visitors. We will participate in the show again in the future," said Jonathan Liu, Vice President of International Division, Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Co., Ltd.

"Our business with UBM Trust dates back over 10 years. I think UBM Trust is able to attract high-quality visitors wherever their exhibition is held. I was satisfied with the quality and quantity of our buyers at the exhibitions, even though it was the first time they had them here in Shenzhen," stated Kelvin Zhuo, Managing Director, Gd Han's Yueming Laser Group Co., Ltd.

High-quality visitors from extended application fields

3,071 visitors (up to 13% of the total visitor number) were from international countries and regions, such as Hong Kong, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, the Philippines, Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, Macao, Spain, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Israel. Not only did professional buyers from LED and advertising fields attend the shows, but also those engaged in other segmented application fields, such as stage lighting, landscape illumination, transportation, systems integration, retail, security surveillance, and hotel & property management were at the shows.

Educational opportunities at 2019 Future Sign Academy Spring Summit

Another highlight of the shows was the success of 2019 Future Sign Academy (FSA) Spring Summit. It gathered nearly 2,500 professionals to share ideas on the 7 tracks: Futuresource LED Conference - Beyond Disruption, Hangjia Point - 2019 Mini RGB LED Display Commercial Forum, China LED Display Segment Market Summit, Digital Signage Industry Development Summit, FSA Training Course: Management, New Opportunities for Signage Industry Forum, and Innovation Theater, providing an ideal opportunity to communicate face-to-face and promote professional levels for the end-users, advertising agencies, systems integrators, designers, professional buyers and media who desire to keep pace with the latest industry trends.

Shanghai: 18-20 September 2019 | Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Shenzhen: 24-26 February 2020 | Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

About UBM Trust

UBM Trust, a joint venture of UBM Asia (owned by UK-listed UBM PLC) and Trust Exhibition since 2010, is now affiliated with Informa PLC. Informa PLC is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world.

SIGN CHINA (www.SignChinaShow.com) is well-known as the "Oscar" event series of global advertising and sign industry.

LED CHINA (www.LEDChina.com) is the initiator of international LED exhibition in the world and is considered as the world's preeminent LED exhibition series.

DIGITAL SIGNAGE (www.DSCexpo.com) is Asia's leading trade show series for digital signage industry.

