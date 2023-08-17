Led by Mike Levy, Cherry Hill Advisory Expands as Premier Firm for Risk Advisory, CFO Services, and Cybersecurity Consulting

Cherry Hill Advisory works with emerging growth through large enterprise organizations

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Hill Advisory (CHA), is excited to announce its expansion as a leading consulting firm specializing in risk advisory, CFO services, and cybersecurity consulting. With a team of seasoned professionals, CHA aims to optimize financial and operational performance while mitigating risks in today's evolving digital landscape.

As businesses grapple with complex challenges and regulatory requirements, CHA offers specialized expertise supporting domestic and international organizations. The firm provides tailored solutions to help clients navigate obstacles and achieve sustainable success.

Leading the way is industry leader Mike Levy, CIA, CRMA, CISA, CISSP, CDPSE, MBA, a chief audit executive, finance executive, author, Deloitte alumni, chairman of the board of directors for the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) in North America, and director for the IIA's Global Board of Directors. In this role, he has governance responsibilities for the organization's 230,000 members across approximately 115 countries. Mike's extensive experience and thought leadership have established him as a respected figure in the community. As CEO and Managing Principal, he is committed to delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions to clients.

"We are thrilled to empower businesses in today's dynamic environment," said Mike Levy. "Cherry Hill Advisory's team of experienced professionals are dedicated to excellence and client-centric solutions. Our firm is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to reduce their risk and increase efficiency, all while enhancing profitability."

Risk Advisory

We conduct risk-based internal audits across operational and technology environments, assess internal controls including SOX compliance procedures, enterprise risk management, quality assessments, and more. By identifying improvement areas and implementing effective strategies, CHA assists in enhancing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and protecting organizational value.

CFO Services

Recognizing the crucial role of CFOs in driving financial performance and strategic decision-making, CHA offers comprehensive CFO services. These services encompass financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, financial reporting, and finance transformation. Through finance transformation, CHA assists in optimizing financial processes, leveraging technology, and enhancing efficiency and strategic value.

Cybersecurity

CHA addresses the growing cybersecurity threats faced by organizations. Services include risk assessments, vulnerability management, incident response planning, SOC 2 readiness, and employee awareness training. By implementing proactive cybersecurity strategies, CHA assists in establishing safeguards for sensitive information and defends against emerging threats.
For more information and to schedule a free strategy meeting, visit www.cherryhilladvisory.com or contact [email protected].

Press Contact:
Mike Levy
856-388-2145
https://www.cherryhilladvisory.com/

SOURCE Cherry Hill Advisory

