Led by Millennials, Almost One Quarter of Adults Say Politics Influence Where They Decide to Live, New Realtor.com® Survey Finds

"Choosing where to live is often a complex decision and for many Americans, especially millennials, local and national politics are factors that influence where they live," said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com®. "With both local and national politicians making decisions that impact daily life, both socially and fiscally, it makes sense that many would prefer to live in areas where the politics align with their own beliefs. Some go so far as to consider moving to find that alignment."

Overall, only a little more than one third (38%) of Americans agree that their political views align with the majority of the people where they live and when asked to think about their most recent move, nearly twice as many (14%) said they moved to an area that was more aligned with their political views versus less aligned (8%), with the balance unsure or reporting no change in alignment. A recent report from Realtor.com® evaluates how population shifts could reshape the political landscape.

As we look towards this presidential election, Americans' perspectives around the importance and influence of politics on choosing where to live along with shifting opinions on key topics like home prices , and housing affordability for both homeowners and renters could play an important role in the outcome of the election.

More Influential and Important for Millennials

The influence and importance of national and local politics on the decision of where to live is felt the most by millennials. One third (33%) of millennials report that their decisions about where to live are highly influenced by national politics, compared to Gen Z (25%), Gen X (21%) and baby boomers (16%). When asked how important it is to live in a place where most people share their political views, 32% of millennials said it was very or extremely important, compared with Gen X (23%), Gen Z (22%) and baby boomers (16%).

In fact, 28% of millennials, the most of any generation, have considered moving because their political views don't align with the majority of people where they live, as compared with smaller shares for Gen Z (20%), Gen X (14%) and baby boomers (10%).

"While Gen Z is known for being very politically active, when it comes to making decisions about where to live, more millennials are likely to be in a phase of life where they are thinking about the type of community in which they want to buy a home and grow their roots," said Hannah Jones, Senior Economic Research Analyst, Realtor.com®. "It makes sense that millennials, more than any other age group, think it is very important to live in a place in which most people share their political views."

More Influential and Important for Liberals

When looking across political affiliations, those who identify as liberal are more likely to put importance on politics when making decisions about where to live and think it is more important to live in a place where most people share their political views.

About 30% of liberals say that national politics are influential in deciding where to live, compared to only 18% of moderates and 27% of conservatives. Additionally 34% of liberals think it is extremely or very important to live in a place where most people share their political views compared to only 27% of conservatives and 15% of moderates.

While 17% of Americans broadly have considered moving because their political views do not align with those of the majority of people where they live, almost 1 in 4 (24%) liberals have considered doing so.

As Voter Engagement Rises, So Do Feelings of Alignment

Frequent voters are more likely to be influenced by politics in their decisions of where to live, and they are more likely to feel their views align with the majority of the people where they live. 48% of self identified frequent voters feel their political views align with the majority of people where they live, compared to 30% of occasional voters and 18% of inactive voters.

Frequent voters also place a greater importance on living in a place where most people share their political views. 31% or nearly 1 in 3 frequent voters think it is very or extremely important, whereas only 17% of occasional voters and 8% of inactive voters think the same.

Methodology: This poll was conducted on September 13-14, 2024, among a national sample of 2203 adults ages 18+. The survey was conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults in the U.S. based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. Results from the survey have a margin of error between +/- 2%.

