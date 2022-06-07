LED Curtain Lights Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Increase in Adoption of Energy-efficient Light Source | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED curtain lights market is expected to grow by USD 478.74 million from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 13.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. An increase in the adoption of energy-efficient light sources is a key driver impacting the global LED Curtain lights market growth. Customers are now demanding energy-efficient and less power-consuming lighting solutions, which is driving the global LED curtain lights market. Emerging awareness among people through government initiatives is promoting the use of energy-efficient lighting solutions. The use of LED sources has been increasing because of their advantages over traditional lighting technologies, such as incandescent lamps and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs). The level of expertise involved in developing LED lighting is much higher than that required for developing traditional light sources. LED lighting products can be controlled remotely using a wired or wireless protocol as a part of a larger lighting network. The gradual shift toward LED lighting has improved offerings in the global LED curtain lights market
To know about other drivers along with the challenges - Download a Sample Report in MINUTES
The competitive scenario provided in the LED Curtain Lights Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our LED Curtain Lights Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
LED Curtain Lights Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. A key factor that increases the preference for offline distribution channels is the availability of trained personnel who can provide accurate information on various lighting products on offer.
LED Curtain Lights Market: Geographic Landscape
34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. A major growth factor driving the market in Europe is an increase in the number of smart buildings, which is boosting the demand for lighting products which will facilitate the market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!
LED Curtain Lights Market: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the selection of the right distribution channel to compete in the market. The market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anoralux Corp., Brightlightz Ltd., General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar Group, Orient Electric Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, and Signify NV among others.
- Havells India Ltd. - The company provides LED strips that can be used for TV backlighting, cabinet lighting, cove lighting, or any other decorative lighting. The products are available in the regular and smart range.
- To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a sample now!
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
- The mixed-signal SOC market share is expected to increase by USD 25.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a sample now!
- The UV lamp market share is expected to increase by USD 2.16 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.39%. Download a sample now!
|
LED Curtain Lights Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 478.74 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.45
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anoralux Corp., Brightlightz Ltd. , General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar Group, Orient Electric Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, and Signify NV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic components
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Anoralux Corp.
- Exhibit 43: Anoralux Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Anoralux Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Anoralux Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Brightlightz Ltd.
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 49: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Havells India Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: Havells India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Havells India Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Jaquar Group
- Exhibit 59: Jaquar Group - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Jaquar Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Jaquar Group - Key offerings
- 10.8 Orient Electric Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: Orient Electric Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Orient Electric Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Orient Electric Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Orient Electric Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Orient Electric Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 67: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 68: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.10 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 PixelFLEX LLC
- Exhibit 76: PixelFLEX LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 77: PixelFLEX LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: PixelFLEX LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Signify NV
- Exhibit 79: Signify NV - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Signify NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Signify NV- Key news
- Exhibit 82: Signify NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Signify NV - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article