LED Dental Launches VELscope Mantis: Next-Gen Oral Cancer Screening

New cordless device combines three visualization modes and integrated photo documentation for everyday clinical use. Available June 30, 2026 through authorized distributors.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LED Dental Inc. today announced that the VELscope Mantis, the latest generation of its oral mucosal screening technology, will be available beginning June 30, 2026. The Mantis is a ground-up redesign of the company's fluorescence visualization platform, integrating three visualization modes, a wider field of view, enhanced image filtering, and iPhone-based photo documentation into a cordless, rechargeable unit.

VELscope Mantis: three visualization modes in one cordless handpiece for oral screening. Inside the VELscope Mantis: the LED ring and filter wheel behind its three visualization modes.

The device takes its name from the mantis shrimp, a marine creature with one of the most advanced visual systems in nature, perceiving wavelengths and contrasts far beyond human capability. The analogy is intentional. The Mantis is designed to help dental professionals see subtle changes in tissue fluorescence and reflectance that may signal early-stage mucosal abnormalities.

It is the first VELscope to combine three visualization modes in one handpiece. Blue-light fluorescence visualization, the core VELscope technology, causes healthy tissue to fluoresce in recognizable patterns, highlighting areas where fluorescence is diminished or altered. Polarized white-light reflectance, a new capability, removes glare and surface reflection to enhance color response and reveal subtle changes. Traditional white-light illumination provides surgical-quality lighting for standard visual examination.

The Mantis builds on the VELscope Vx platform with a wider field of view, enhanced image filtering for brighter fluorescence images, and a mounted iPhone adapter that captures images directly during screening for case tracking, patient education, and referrals. The cordless, rechargeable design keeps the device light and mobile, and screening stays non-invasive, with no dyes or rinses and just minutes added to a routine visit.

Oral cancer remains a significant challenge in dentistry, affecting roughly 54,000 new patients annually in the United States. The five-year survival rate drops below 40 percent when the disease is diagnosed late, but exceeds 80 percent for early-stage diagnoses. Because early lesions often present with only subtle tissue changes, adjunctive tools like the Mantis are designed to give clinicians additional information to support identifying tissue that needs further investigation.

"The VELscope Mantis is not a replacement for clinical judgment," said Wayne Rees, CEO of LED Dental. "It provides additional tools for visualizing tissue change. Those tools can be the difference between finding potentially dangerous lesions early or late, and that can sometimes be a matter of life and death."

The VELscope Mantis will be available beginning June 30, 2026 through LED Dental's authorized distributor network, including Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, Benco Dental, Darby Dental, and others. Pre-orders are open now. Every system includes access to a complimentary 2-hour continuing education program covering device operation, clinical interpretation, and workflow integration.

Dental professionals can pre-order the VELscope Mantis, schedule a demonstration, or learn more at velscope.com.

About LED Dental Inc.

LED Dental Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is the maker of the VELscope family of oral mucosal screening devices, used in tens of thousands of dental practices worldwide. For more information, visit velscope.com.

Media Contact:

LED Dental Inc.

Brandon Huskins

727-409-4709

[email protected]

SOURCE VELscope