LED Display Manufacturer LECEDE Strengthens U.S. Presence in Houston and Las Vegas, Plans Further Regional Expansion

Local warehouse access, showroom support and on-site technical service across two confirmed U.S. locations reinforce LECEDE's commitment to the American market, with an additional office now planned.

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for faster deployment, localized service and shorter project lead times is rising across the U.S. LED display market. Shenzhen Lecede Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (LECEDE), a professional LED display manufacturer with more than 15 years of industry experience, is responding by reinforcing its presence in Houston, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, and by planning further regional expansion as part of its long-term localization strategy.

LECEDE Outdoor C Series LED display installed on a commercial building, supporting high-brightness digital signage applications with localized U.S. service and technical support.

The move reflects LECEDE's broader effort to bring inventory, installation support, technical expertise and customer service closer to American customers. The announcement follows two recent trade show appearances: ISA International Sign Expo 2026, held April 8 to 10, where the company showcased its Outdoor C Series and COB LED display screen solutions for home theater applications to integrators, signage companies and retail design firms, and InfoComm 2026, held June 17 to 19 in the North and Central Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Growing Demand for Localized LED Project Delivery

LED displays are increasingly common across retail environments, houses of worship, restaurants, entertainment venues and residential projects, and customers are placing more emphasis on project execution alongside display performance.

For AV integrators, signage companies, retail design firms and smart home professionals, access to local inventory, responsive technical support and reliable installation assistance can affect project timelines and long-term performance. That is especially true for multi-location retail rollouts, church installations and custom residential projects, where schedules and service responsiveness matter most.

Two Confirmed U.S. Hubs, With Further Expansion Planned

LECEDE currently operates two facilities in the United States. Its warehouse and showroom in Houston, Texas, located at 8720 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77063, supports 48-hour dispatch and typically delivers orders nationwide within two to five days. In Las Vegas, the company runs a showroom at 2055 E Tropicana Ave, Unit 10, Las Vegas, NV 89119, where West Coast customers, integrators and trade show visitors can see its product lines in person.

Local technical teams staff both locations, handling on-site installation, system commissioning, customer training and after-sales support throughout each project. LECEDE has also confirmed plans to open an additional office in another American city to further strengthen its U.S. service network.

"Customers want a partner who can move fast, bring real technical expertise to a project, and stay involved after the screen is installed," said Jack Lee, Founder of LECEDE. "Houston and Las Vegas already put our inventory, engineers and showroom in front of customers. We're working on adding more locations so we can serve more of the country the same way."

Continuous Engagement Across Major U.S. Industry Events

Beyond its physical footprint, LECEDE keeps a steady presence at major North American trade events. Having already exhibited at ISA International Sign Expo 2026 and InfoComm 2026, the company is scheduled to appear next at CEDIA Expo 2026, running September 1 to 4, where its COB LED display screen line, including the COB Mini LED Home Theater series will be the focus. It then plans to bring its Outdoor C Series to Printing United Expo 2026, set for September 23 to 25, targeting commercial and outdoor signage buyers.

Across these shows, LECEDE has highlighted solutions for outdoor advertising, retail environments, worship spaces and premium residential entertainment. The Outdoor C Series and COB Mini LED home theater line remain the company's two flagship product lines for 2026.

LED Solutions for Retail, Worship and Home Theater Applications

LECEDE serves as a commercial LED wall provider for retail stores, restaurants, churches and entertainment venues across the United States. Its product portfolio spans both indoor and outdoor applications.

Designed for outdoor advertising networks, retail rollouts and outdoor LED signage wholesale projects, the Outdoor C Series delivers brightness levels of up to 12,000 nits for clear daytime viewing. It uses common-cathode technology that LECEDE says can cut energy consumption by up to 40 percent compared with conventional display systems. The series also features an IP68-rated waterproof outdoor LED panel design for demanding outdoor environments, helping reduce maintenance requirements in long-term outdoor deployments.

Indoors, the Indoor HD Series offers fine pitch LED video wall solutions with pixel pitches ranging from P0.9 to P2.5. It is built for retail stores, restaurants and corporate spaces that need stable, high-definition visual communication.

The company's COB LED display screen line targets fine-pitch applications, particularly home theaters and premium residential projects. Built on chip-on-board packaging, these displays offer a 40,000:1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. LECEDE positions the technology as an answer to the brightness and color-consistency limitations often associated with projector-based home theater systems.

All products carry certifications including UL, ETL, CE, FCC and RoHS, backed by LECEDE's in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Project Experience Across Key U.S. Market Applications

In retail, LECEDE has partnered with Shoe Palace, one of the largest athletic footwear retailers in the country, supporting LED display upgrades across more than 200 store locations nationwide, including customized transparent display and video wall installations for flagship retail environments.

LECEDE LED has also worked with Sign Solution, a U.S.-based integration partner, supplying outdoor LED display systems for national retail brand programs.

Churches have been another focus. LECEDE has supplied LED display systems for congregations across multiple states, including a 162-inch COB display installed in a Fargo, North Dakota sanctuary, where it replaced a traditional projector system and improved visibility during daytime services.

On the residential side, the company has completed custom installations such as outdoor pool lift screens for luxury homes, blending entertainment functionality with architectural design.

Supporting Long-Term Growth in the U.S. Market

LECEDE LED says successful projects depend on a mix of product quality, localized support and responsive service, especially as LED displays continue to spread across commercial and residential settings.

The company is combining U.S.-based inventory, technical expertise and ongoing trade show engagement to help customers move projects forward faster and keep them running longer.

LECEDE LED has more than 15 years of experience, in-house manufacturing and independent R&D, along with a team of more than 100 professionals. It plans to keep investing in product development and regional service infrastructure to support growth across the U.S. market.

About LECEDE

Founded in 2010, Shenzhen Lecede Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is a professional LED display screen manufacturer specializing in commercial LED displays, COB LED display solutions and fine-pitch video walls for retail, hospitality, worship, entertainment and residential applications.

The company provides integrated design, manufacturing and support services backed by in-house production, independent research and development, and a team of more than 100 professionals. LECEDE products are certified to UL, ETL, CE, FCC and RoHS standards and are supported by U.S.-based inventory, local technical services and warranty programs exceeding five years.

For more information, visit www.lecedeled.com.

Media Contact:

Person: Jack Lee

Tel: +1 8328375986 (US)

WhatsApp：+86 136 3132 9693

Company: Shenzhen Lecede Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Shenzhen Lecede Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.