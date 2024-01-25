LED DREAM Group Shines at FITUR 2024 through Channel4You, mastermind behind the unique post-production of the 'NEVER STOP DREAMING' advertising campaign, starring international model and presenter, Nieves Álvarez

MADRID, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24th, during the inauguration of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) at the Juan Carlos I Fairgrounds, the illustrious visit of their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain stood out. Additionally, the presentation of the tourism promotion campaign "Never Stop Dreaming" took place, featuring the prominent presence of international model and presenter Nieves Álvarez, who serves as the face and ambassador of the initiative.

The campaign was created by the agency Hello Think in collaboration with the visionary fashion photographer Mario Sierra. Both found in LED DREAM Group, particularly in Channel4You, the company's creative digital post-production area, a fundamental ally for the conceptualization of the campaign. They ingeniously fused the handling and movement of water and vapor particles with originality and elegance.

Other noteworthy projects showcase LED DREAM Group's commitment to pouring their creativity and talent, such as their involvement in 3D and 2D content development. In the realm of artistic and immersive digital art, the company has innovated with what it terms "digital canvases" in the form of a 30m2 LED screen cube, creating enriching digital spaces with social, cultural, and advertising applications. These digital canvases have been strategically installed in prime and exclusive areas of Madrid and Barcelona, as well as at the music festival O Son O Camiño in Santiago de Compostela. These examples highlight how the combination of creativity and technology can naturally and non-intrusively generate high-impact experiences for pedestrians, causing a sensation on social media.

In addition to real-time content creation, LED Dream Group provides an immersive digital experience located in the main lobby of the 86D Velázquez office building. They are also responsible for the design and creation of anamorphic 3D content for the impressive digital multimedia facade spanning over 140m2 at the Puerto Venecia shopping center in Zaragoza.

These are just a few examples of how Led Dream Group seamlessly merges creativity and technology to craft unique and engaging experiences.

LED DREAM Group stands out as a leader in audiovisual engineering with over 15 years of experience, undertaking prominent projects both in our country and across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. According to Carlos Delgado, Operations Director of LED DREAM Group, 'We are passionate about creation in any form, and through technology, we take pride in seamlessly integrating it into spaces, making it a permanent or ephemeral part of people's everyday lives and cities. We are storytellers of experiences".

