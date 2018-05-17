LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its recently introduced line of 2200K LED HPS replacements, Access Fixtures now offers APTA and APTI canopy lights built with 2200K LED chips. These high-performance canopy fixtures allow industrial, commercial, and residential clients to make the jump to LED while maintaining the look and feel of high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting. Low in profile and able to be used in both indoor and outdoor settings, the APTA and APTI 2200K LED HPS replacement canopy lights provide an amazing L70 rated life of 200,000+ hours.

Available in Black, Bronze, Gray and White finishes, pictured is the APTI LED Canopy Light in its bronze finish.

Sporting a dust-and-waterproof IP67 rating, both the APTA and APTI models are encased in die-cast aluminum housings with corrosion-resistant polyester powder. The two families offer up to 76,038 lumens of warm, yellow-orange light of HPS with the energy-efficiency and longevity of LED. Customers have the options of selecting bronze, black, white, or gray housing colors.

"No longer does upgrading from HPS to LED require the use of blinding-white fixtures," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "These canopy fixtures and our line of 2200K wall packs, make the HPS-to-LED transition easier than ever."

With a standard CRI rating of 80, these fixtures provide vibrant color rendition under an HPS-like, orange glow. Both APTA and APTI product families are available in over 20 distribution patterns that enable customers to achieve sufficient landed light at almost any mounting height. The APTA model comes with a surface mount, while the APTI model features a yoke mount for easy aiming. APTA and APTI are available in 120-277-volt and 347-480-volt options. Speak to a lighting specialist at 800-468-9925 to discuss your LED HPS replacement canopy light project.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting solutions. It provides luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and uses custom manufacturing capabilities to hit customer specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

