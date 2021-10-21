LED Industrial Lighting Market to grow by USD 1.44 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Phasing out of Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent & HID Lamps to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The phasing out of halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and hid lamps and the need for LED lighting in hazardous areas are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of implementing LEDs will challenge market growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the LED industrial lighting market in APAC.

Acuity Brands Inc.



Bridgelux Inc.



Cree Lighting



Wipro Ltd.



Zumtobel Group AG

LED Industrial Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 5.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Lighting, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, OSRAM GmbH, Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

