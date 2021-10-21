LED Industrial Lighting Market to grow by USD 1.44 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Phasing out of Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent & HID Lamps to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 21, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Industrial Lighting Market by Product (Lamps and Luminaires), Type (Lamp and Luminaire), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the led industrial lighting market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.44 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The phasing out of halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and hid lamps and the need for LED lighting in hazardous areas are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of implementing LEDs will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the LED industrial lighting market in APAC.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Cree Lighting
- Wipro Ltd.
- Zumtobel Group AG
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
General Lighting Market -The general lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 39.06 billion and record a CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Lighting Market - The lighting market has the potential to grow by USD 16.32 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%. Download a free sample report now!
|
LED Industrial Lighting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 5.94%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.59
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Lighting, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, OSRAM GmbH, Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article