LED Lighting Market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the declining manufacturing costs - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the LED lighting market in Brazil size is estimated to grow by USD 1,651.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period. The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs, growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable lighting, and supportive government legislation are the driving factors shaping the growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Brazil LED Lighting Market 2023-2027

The declining ASP (average selling price) of the chips and the components used to manufacture LEDs have reduced the manufacturing costs of LED lights. The LED lighting market has a high growth potential, which compels vendors to focus more on LEDs instead of traditional lighting sources. For instance, GE Lighting has stopped the production of CFLs in 2016 to focus on the production of LED bulbs. The reduced manufacturing costs led to a low-cost initial installation cost of LED fixtures and lamps. This accelerates the rapid installation of LED fixtures and lamps across Brazil.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of power-saving smart lighting systems is a key trend influencing the market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

This technology enables users to control appliances remotely and saves electricity expenses by determining exactly when the light should be switched on or off.

Some of the popular features of smart lighting include switching on when someone enters the room, changing colors under certain conditions, and IoT features.

The growing inclination of users towards smart lighting in Brazil encourages vendors to establish strategic partnerships and develop a smart lighting ecosystem in the country.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Brazil's high import duties may impede the growth of the LED lighting market in the country. Imports in the country are subjected to different fees and taxes which are paid during the customs clearance process.

Imports in the country are subjected to different fees and taxes which are paid during the customs clearance process. Various smaller fees apply to imports along with the import duty, the merchandise and service circulation tax, and the industrialized product tax.

Along with the 18% import duty, which is higher than that of other BRIC nations, other fees like handling fees, storage fees, airport fees, and declaration fees are factors that increase the final price of the product.

To know more about other drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

LED Lighting Market in Brazil - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (general LED lighting, automotive LED lighting, and LED backlighting), product type (new and retrofit), and distribution channels (offline and online).

The general LED lighting segment is a major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period.

segment is a major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. General LED lighting is popular due to its widespread use in homes, offices, stadiums, factories, streets, and theatres.

This segment offers applications in various segments like architecture, residential, hospitality, retail, and office.

LED lights are preferred by many users due to their energy efficiency, environment-friendliness, reduced prices, and less energy consumption.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments , historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this LED Lighting Market in Brazil report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LED lighting market in Brazil between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the LED lighting market in Brazil and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the LED lighting market in Brazil.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the LED lighting market vendors in Brazil.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The micro LED display market size is expected to increase by USD 11.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 78.61%. The rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels is one of the key drivers fueling the micro-LED display market growth.

The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is projected to grow by USD 41.56 billion with a CAGR of 17.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is one of the factors driving the industrial and commercial light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market growth.

LED Lighting Market in Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,651.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.04 Key countries Brazil and South America, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands Inc., Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gardasoft Vision Ltd., Havells India Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Kian Lighting, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., O2 Led Illumination, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., The Feilo Sylvania Group, Toshiba Corp., Consumers Lighting and Lamps, Koninklijke Philips NV, Weidmuller Inc., Wolfspeed Inc., and Nichia Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Chart on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Brazil : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 LED lighting market in Brazil 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on LED lighting market in Brazil 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 General LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on General LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on General LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on General LED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on General LED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Automotive LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Automotive LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive LED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive LED lighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 LED backlighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on LED backlighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on LED backlighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on LED backlighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on LED backlighting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 New - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on New - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on New - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on New - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on New - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Retrofit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Retrofit - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 59: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 61: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 78: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 80: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 84: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Consumers Lighting and Lamps

Exhibit 89: Consumers Lighting and Lamps - Overview



Exhibit 90: Consumers Lighting and Lamps - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Consumers Lighting and Lamps - Key offerings

12.6 Dialight Plc

Exhibit 92: Dialight Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dialight Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Dialight Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Dialight Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 96: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Havells India Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Havells India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Havells India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Havells India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Havells India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Havells India Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 106: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 107: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 109: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.10 Kian Lighting

Exhibit 111: Kian Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kian Lighting - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Kian Lighting - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.12 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Exhibit 119: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Nichia Corp.

Exhibit 122: Nichia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Nichia Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Nichia Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 125: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 127: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 129: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 134: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wolfspeed Inc.

Exhibit 138: Wolfspeed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Wolfspeed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Wolfspeed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Wolfspeed Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio