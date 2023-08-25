LED lighting market in North America to grow by USD 5.81 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth driven by declining manufacturing cost of LED - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market in North America is set to grow by USD 5.81 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The led lighting market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report

The led lighting market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The declining manufacturing cost of led will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High average cost per LED fixture will hamper the market growth.

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Key Driver

The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs.

Major Challenges

The high average cost per LED fixture challenges the growth of the LED lighting market in North America. The total cost of owning LED lamps and fixtures is low when compared to traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a hindrance. However, the total cost of installation includes the cost of LED luminaires and labor charges. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segment Analysis

Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Outdoor



Others

Product

LED Lamps



LED Luminaires

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.

LED Lighting Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.91 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

