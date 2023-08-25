LED lighting market in North America to grow by USD 5.81 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth driven by declining manufacturing cost of LED - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

25 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market in North America is set to grow by USD 5.81 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The led lighting market in North America is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in North America
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in North America

The led lighting market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The declining manufacturing cost of led will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High average cost per LED fixture will hamper the market growth.

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Key Driver

The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs

Major Challenges

The high average cost per LED fixture challenges the growth of the LED lighting market in North America. The total cost of owning LED lamps and fixtures is low when compared to traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a hindrance. However, the total cost of installation includes the cost of LED luminaires and labor charges. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free PDF sample

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segment Analysis

  • Application 
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Outdoor
    • Others
  • Product 
    • LED Lamps
    • LED Luminaires

LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The Global Automotive Lighting Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,415.24 million.

The smart lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,200.24 million.

LED Lighting Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.91

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Plastic Packaging Market size In Indonesia to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The innovations in packaging to boost growth- Technavio

Call Center Outsourcing Market In Europe- Set again your Business Strategy with new ideas | Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.