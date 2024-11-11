LED Lighting Market in South Korea to Grow by USD 2.21 Billion from 2024-2028, as Demand for Hazardous Area Lighting Increases with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The led lighting market in south korea size is estimated to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Rising need for led lighting in hazardous areas is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing traction for intelligent lighting systems. However, high cost implementation costs poses a challenge.Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, ANYLUX Co. Ltd., Backsan LNT Co. Ltd., DSE Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp plc, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Hwashin Korea Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Korea LED and Equipment Co. Ltd., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Nanoleaf Canada Ltd., Nichia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SMART Holdings Inc., Zam Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Future Lighting Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Led lighting market in south korea 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor, and Others), Product (LED lamps and LED luminaires), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered South Korea Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, ANYLUX Co. Ltd., Backsan LNT Co. Ltd., DSE Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp plc, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Hwashin Korea Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Korea LED and Equipment Co. Ltd., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Nanoleaf Canada Ltd., Nichia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Zam Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Future Lighting Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The South Korean LED lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to trends towards energy efficiency and environmental benefits. LEDs, which use semiconductor devices to emit light with electric current, have replaced traditional lighting methods like incandescent and fluorescent lights in various applications. LEDs offer longer lifespan, mercury-free production, and energy savings. Indoor applications include residential, commercial, office, retail, healthcare, and architectural lighting. Outdoor applications include street, roadway, parking lot, landscape, and sports lighting. Energy-efficient solutions are also popular in the horticulture sector for growing plants. Custom light recipes, smart city initiatives, and smart lighting systems are driving innovation. LEDs are used in illumination applications, display & signage, consumer electronics, automotive lighting, backlighting, VR headsets, and more. Energy consumption is minimized through smart sensors, AI algorithms, and LightGPM technology. LEDs offer design possibilities with color options, mood adjustments, and energy conservation. High-efficiency luminaires are used for general illumination, and fixtures and bulbs come in various types like SMD LEDs and OLEDs. Installation retrofit is common for high-efficiency lighting solutions. Energy savings continue to be a key selling point, with LED lighting becoming increasingly cost-effective.

The South Korean lighting market is experiencing a digital transformation with the integration of intelligent LED lighting systems and controls. These advanced lighting solutions can adapt to varying space requirements, particularly in office buildings. A single controller manages multiple lights, providing features such as dimming, timers, and color-changing capabilities. Smart LED bulbs enhance the room's atmosphere with energy efficiency and color-changing attributes. Users control these bulbs via a hub, which connects to the internet and can be managed through mobile applications.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The South Korean LED lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting solutions. LEDs, which use semiconductor devices to emit light with electric current, have replaced traditional lighting options like incandescent and fluorescent lights in various applications. Indoor applications such as residential, commercial, office, retail, healthcare, and architectural lighting have embraced LEDs for their energy savings and mercury-free benefits. Outdoor applications including street, roadway, parking lot, landscape, and sports lighting have also made the switch due to their long lifespan and smart lighting solutions. LEDs offer custom light recipes, smart city initiatives, and energy-efficient solutions for the horticulture sector. Smart lighting systems with AI algorithms, energy sensors, and LightGPM technology enable mood adjustments and energy conservation. LEDs are used in illumination applications, display & signage, consumer electronics, automotive lighting, backlighting, VR headsets, and more. The market faces challenges in terms of energy consumption, installation retrofit, and high-efficiency luminaires. However, the market is responding with high-intensity discharge (HID) and LED lighting alternatives, SMD LEDs, OLEDs, and urban area lighting solutions. The market offers various design possibilities, colour options, and white light solutions for general illumination, fixtures, bulbs, and decorative lighting.

The integration of LED lighting into South Korean manufacturing plants and production facilities comes with a significant upfront cost, making it less favorable for end-users compared to traditional lighting sources like CFLs, LFLs, and HID lamps. This high initial investment is primarily due to the intricate manual assembly process for LEDs and the lack of standardized manufacturing procedures on machines. Consequently, end-users continue to opt for more affordable lighting alternatives.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This led lighting market in South Korea report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial

1.3 Industrial

1.4 Outdoor

1.5 Others Product 2.1 LED lamps

2.2 LED luminaires Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Residential- The residential segment of the LED lighting market in South Korea is projected to experience significant growth in terms of market revenue compared to commercial, industrial, outdoor, and other segments. This trend is attributed to the increasing urban population, consumer preference for trendy and personalized home decoration, and government subsidies for energy-efficient lighting. In major South Korean cities like Busan and Seoul, the adoption of LED lighting systems is on the rise due to the development of smart cities and the increasing penetration of smart homes. Daegu, Daejeon, Bucheon, Seoul, Busan, and Anyang are some of the prime smart cities in South Korea. By replacing traditional bulbs with LED lights, households can save approximately USD6,000 and reduce CO2 emissions. Additionally, LED lighting vendors are focusing on delivering health benefits, such as reducing stress, anxiety, and headaches, to drive market growth. These factors are expected to fuel the residential segment of the LED lighting market in South Korea during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Led Lighting Market in South Korea is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental benefits. LED lights, as semiconductor devices that emit light through the use of electric current, have become a preferred choice over traditional incandescent and fluorescent lights. With a longer lifespan, mercury-free composition, and energy-efficient properties, LEDs are ideal for various applications, including residential, commercial, office, retail, healthcare, indoor, and outdoor. LED lighting solutions are being adopted for street and roadway lighting, offering cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. Smart lighting solutions, incorporating AI algorithms, are also gaining popularity for their ability to optimize energy usage and enhance user experience.

Market Research Overview

The Led Lighting Market in South Korea is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency and environmental benefits. LED lighting is gaining popularity in various applications such as indoor residential and commercial spaces, office buildings, retail stores, healthcare facilities, outdoor street and roadway lighting, parking lots, landscape design, architectural projects, sports facilities, and horticulture. LEDs, which are semiconductor devices that emit light when electric current passes through them, offer energy savings of up to 80% compared to traditional incandescent and fluorescent lights. They are mercury-free, have a longer lifespan, and come in custom light recipes and smart lighting solutions with AI algorithms and energy-efficient sensors. The market includes various luminaire products, from general illumination fixtures and bulbs to decorative, directional, and downlighting options. Smart city initiatives are also driving demand for energy-efficient, energy-saving LED lighting systems in urban areas, including street lights, OLEDs, and high-intensity discharge (HID) replacements. LED lighting is also used in various industries, such as display & signage applications, consumer electronics, automotive lighting, backlighting, and virtual reality headsets. With the increasing focus on energy conservation and the development of new technologies, the market for LED lighting in South Korea is expected to continue growing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Outdoor



Others

Product

LED Lamps



LED Luminaires

Geography

APAC



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio