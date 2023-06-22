LED Lighting Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2022 to 2027; Declining Manufacturing Cost of LED Lights to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

22 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
The LED lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.82 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.35%. The emergence of smart cities is the key trend in the market. The development of smart cities is being promoted by various governments through energy conservation and resource management initiatives. The benefits such as helping to save energy, shorter switching times, and reduced costs make smart lighting an important part of building smart cities. Furthermore, Intelligent lighting systems help increase the energy efficiency of cities and offer practical benefits to city dwellers, such as access to information about traffic and public space. Streetlights that are widespread in cities use innovative lighting solutions that automatically implement traffic-based brightness control, remote light control, error reporting, theft prevention and tracking of street light power cords, and remote meter reading. The application of intelligent lighting can significantly save electricity, improve public lighting control systems, and save maintenance costs. Hence, the increasing development of smart cities will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
LED Lighting Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our led lighting market report covers the following areas
- LED Lighting Market size
- LED Lighting Market Trends
- LED Lighting Market industry analysis
- LED Lighting Market five forces analysis
- LED Lighting Market competitive landscape
LED lighting market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Major Drivers
- The declining manufacturing cost of LED lights is notably driving market growth.
- The primary factor for the reduced price is the decline in the ASP of chips and components used to manufacture LED devices.
- As a result, the initial installation costs of LED lamps and lanterns are reduced, accelerating the installation of new LED lamps and lanterns in all application segments.
- Furthermore, the government is providing subsidies for purchasing semiconductor equipment, such as metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), which is used to manufacture LEDs.
- This has encouraged the manufacturers to increase their production capacity.
- Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Challenges
- The limited thermal tolerance of LEDs installed in industrial facilities is the major challenge restricting market growth.
- The light output and lifetime of the LEDs are affected when they are exposed to high temperatures.
- The temperature in industrial and manufacturing facilities is usually high which increases the internal temperature of the LED driver
- In addition, LED bulbs and fixtures that are connected to external LED drivers are negatively affected due to high internal operating temperatures.
- Hence, these factors will restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
LED Lighting Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The LED Lighting Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Outdoor
- Industrial
- Others
- Product
- Luminaries
- Lamps
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The market share growth of the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary reason for the growth of this segment is increasing urbanization and rising energy efficiency requirements across the globe. The increase in urban population is having a positive impact on the use of LED lighting in the residential segment. Thus, consumers are now focusing on trendy and personalized home decoration. In addition, governments worldwide are offering support for LED lighting because LED lights are energy efficient compared to traditional lights. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
LED Lighting Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Declining manufacturing cost of LED lights will offer immense growth opportunities, the Limited thermal tolerance of LEDs installed in industrial facilities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the possibilities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vendor Offering
- SMART Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers LED lighting such as XLamp Element G XEG LEDs and XLamp XM L Color Gen 2 High-Intensity LED under Cree LED as its key offering under LED solutions.
- ams OSRAM AG - The company offers led lighting such as white LED, Color LEDs, Multi LED, IR LED, and UVC led.
- Dialight Plc - The company offers Led lights such as Dialights LED High Bay, Vigilant Leds, Safesite Led, and Reliant LED technologies.
LED Lighting Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist LED lighting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the LED lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the LED lighting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LED lighting market vendors
The general lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 50.7 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers products (LED lighting and traditional lighting), applications (residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies is a key factor driving the growth of the general lighting market.
The industrial lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,014.53 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (LED technology and traditional technology), application (new installation, replacement installation, and retrofit installation), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand from the automotive sector is a key factor driving the growth of the market.
LED Lighting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 34.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
6.8
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Dialight Plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ennostar Inc., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LSI Industries Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
