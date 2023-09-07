LED Lighting Market size worth USD 26.14 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global LED Lighting Market Size By Product Type, By Installation Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LED Lighting Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global LED Lighting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.27% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.14 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "LED Lighting Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global LED Lighting Market Shines Bright with Remarkable Growth Prospects

The global LED Lighting Market is experiencing an electrifying surge, underpinned by a convergence of market drivers and propelled by a distinguished lineup of key players. As the world pivots towards energy efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) have emerged as a beacon of illumination for the future.

Market Drivers Illuminating the LED Lighting Market Landscape:

Macroeconomic Conditions and New Construction: The LED Lighting Market is significantly influenced by macroeconomic conditions that drive new construction projects, consequently spurring demand for innovative lighting solutions.

Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings: LEDs represent the epitome of energy efficiency, delivering substantial cost savings and reduced operational expenses over their extensive lifespan.

Innovation and Technological Advancements: Key players are at the forefront of innovation, continually enhancing product designs and technology to meet evolving market demands.

Government Initiatives for Energy Conservation: Government initiatives aimed at energy conservation are fostering the adoption of LED lighting, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Regulatory Frameworks: Stringent regulatory policies, particularly in regions such as the United States , the European Union, China , and Canada , are propelling the transition from conventional lighting technologies to LEDs.

LED Lighting Market Outlook and Growth Prospects:

The global LED Lighting Market is poised for remarkable growth from 2015 to 2025, driven by the confluence of these market drivers. LEDs are gaining traction across a spectrum of applications, from indoor to outdoor settings, owing to their efficiency, durability, and extended lifespan. With a minimal environmental footprint, LEDs are a cost-effective and environmentally responsible choice, further contributing to their burgeoning adoption.

The market is witnessing a transformation from traditional lighting to eco-friendly solutions, with consumers and businesses increasingly prioritizing sustainability. Energy efficiency standards are evolving, and prices are declining, making LEDs an attractive proposition for the market.

In the coming years, the LED Lighting Market is anticipated to flourish, buoyed by the commitment of key players to push the boundaries of innovation and the unwavering support of governments worldwide for energy-efficient technologies. This growth trajectory aligns with the broader global objective of sustainable development and reduced energy consumption.

LED Lighting Market Key Players:

The LED Lighting Market is illuminated by a stellar cast of key players, including:

Cooper Industries, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Samsung

General Electric Company

Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.

Virtual Extension

Dialight plc

Zumtobel Group AG

Sharp Corporation

These industry leaders are at the forefront of innovation and are instrumental in shaping the landscape of LED lighting technology. Their contributions are pivotal in driving the global LED Lighting Market towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global LED Lighting Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global LED Lighting Market into Product Type, Installation Type, End-User, And Geography.

LED Lighting Market, by Product Type

Luminaires



Lamps

LED Lighting Market, by Installation Type

Retrofit Installation



New Installation

LED Lighting Market, by End-User

Outdoor Lighting



Indoor Lighting

LED Lighting Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

