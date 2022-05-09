LED Market Size to Grow by USD 96.82 bn | Acuity Brands Inc. and ams AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "LED Market Analysis Report by Application (general lighting, backlighting, automotive lighting, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Product (luminaires and lamps) Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Major Five LED Companies: Key Offerings

Acuity Brands Inc. - The company offers LED lighting through its subsidiary luminaire LED.

The company offers LED lighting through its subsidiary luminaire LED. ams AG - The company offers a wide range of LED products through its subsidiary OSRAM GmbH.

The company offers a wide range of LED products through its subsidiary OSRAM GmbH. Bridgelux Inc. - The company offers a wide range of LED lighting such as V Series HD, EB Series, and others.

The company offers a wide range of LED lighting such as V Series HD, EB Series, and others. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers LED lighting solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.

The company offers LED lighting solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. General Electric Co. - The company offers a wide range of HD LED bulbs such as Refresh HD, Relax HD, and more.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

LED Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

General lighting - size and forecast 2020-2025

Backlighting - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive lighting - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

LED Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

LED Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Luminaires - size and forecast 2020-2025

Lamps - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased demand for LED solutions from the residential and commercial segments will drive the LED market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the LED market in APAC.

APAC has become a hub for industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Several multinational companies are also setting up their offices in the region. Furthermore, improving IT infrastructure is leading to the development of smart infrastructure in several countries in the region. The growing construction market, coupled with increasing investments by governments in infrastructure projects in various countries in the region, will create significant growth potential for the LED market. This is accelerating the demand for efficient lighting solutions such as LEDs. In addition, developing countries such as China and India will witness many international events being organized during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

DRAM Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LED Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 96.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiLED Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., LumiLEDs Holding BV, Nichia Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

General lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Backlight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acuity Brands Inc.

ams AG

Bridgelux Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Lumileds Holding BV

Nichia Corp.

Signify NV

SMART Global Holdings Inc.

WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio