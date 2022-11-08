LED Production Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 455.07 Mn, Increasing Government Support for the Production and Sales of LEDs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Production Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LED Production Equipment Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing government support for the production and sales of LEDs is driving market growth. Governments of various countries are implementing policies to promote energy-efficient LED products. For instance, The Government of India's LED Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) is the world's largest streetlight replacement program. In October 2021 , halogen light bulbs were banned in the UK. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Challenges in manufacturing micro-LEDs are hindering market growth. Micro-LEDs produce light without the need for an external light source. However, the development of micro-LEDs has several technical and manufacturing issues. As the micro-LED chip is very small, a huge amount of metal in solder paste is generated during bonding, which can lead to a short circuit. Such challenges make the commercialization of micro-LEDs for high-volume consumer applications challenging, which can negatively impact the growth of the LED production equipment market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global LED production equipment market is moderately competitive and dominated by a few large vendors. The vendors compete on the basis of factors such as innovative technological features, reputation, price, distribution, and global brand presence. New vendors are expected to gain traction, as they competitively price their products rapidly. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and the changing dynamics of the market are key reasons for the intense competition among vendors. Vendors focus on R&D and capacity expansion, especially in high-growth regions. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The LED production equipment market report is segmented by product (front-end LED production equipment and back-end LED production equipment) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the LED production equipment market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

3D Micromac AG

4JET Technologies GmbH

Accent Pro 2000 s.r.l.

AIXTRON SE

Apex Sound and Light Corp.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Coherent Inc.

FAROAD

JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.

Manncorp

Notion Systems GmbH

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen ETON Automation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen JAGUAR Automation Equipment Co. Ltd.

SMTnet

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

ULVAC Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Related Reports

Micro LED Display Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels is driving the market growth. A micro-LED display is a new technology that consists of a group of tiny LEDs, which make up a single pixel element. Furthermore, the power consumption of micro-LED displays is lower when compared to other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs.

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Technological innovations in COB LEDs are driving the market growth. Manufacturers of COB LEDs are increasingly focusing on improving the quality and intensity of light generated by COB LEDs. They are increasingly incorporating new technologies to provide enhanced COB LED lighting products.

LED Production Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 455.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Micromac AG, 4JET Technologies GmbH, Accent Pro 2000 s.r.l., AIXTRON SE, Apex Sound and Light Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Canon Inc., Coherent Inc., FAROAD, JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd., Manncorp, Notion Systems GmbH, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen ETON Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzhen JAGUAR Automation Equipment Co. Ltd., SMTnet, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Front-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Front-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Front-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Front-end LED production equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Front-end LED production equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Back-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Back-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Back-end LED production equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Back-end LED production equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Back-end LED production equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3D Micromac AG

Exhibit 89: 3D Micromac AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: 3D Micromac AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: 3D Micromac AG - Key offerings

10.4 AIXTRON SE

Exhibit 92: AIXTRON SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: AIXTRON SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: AIXTRON SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: AIXTRON SE - Segment focus

10.5 Apex Sound and Light Corp.

Exhibit 96: Apex Sound and Light Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Apex Sound and Light Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Apex Sound and Light Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 99: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Coherent Inc.

Exhibit 103: Coherent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Coherent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Coherent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Coherent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Coherent Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Exhibit 114: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 ULVAC Inc.

Exhibit 118: ULVAC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: ULVAC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: ULVAC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: ULVAC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ULVAC Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 123: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

