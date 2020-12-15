LED Screen Rental Company Introduces Larger Screens to the Marketplace

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insane Impact, the Nation's leading manufacturer of LED screen trailers, has introduced its largest product yet to the rental market – the MAX 2313. The screen on the MAX 2313 boasts an impressive width of 23 feet and a height of 13 feet. The screen is a notable upgrade to the MAX 1710 with a screen size of 17 feet by 10 feet.

Insane Impact's latest and largest mobile LED screen rental offering, the MAX 2313. With a screen size of 23 feet wide by 13 feet high, it is available for rent in all US markets.

"This past year we had more and more people asking us for mobile screens that were larger than our current offerings," said Tod Puetz, Founder and CEO, Insane Impact. "Now we can offer that on a national scale with the MAX 2313.The real benefit of these larger screens is their increased viewing area. With a 160° viewing angle and viewing distance of up to 500 feet away, the MAX 2313 has the ability for more people than before to gather in socially distanced environments."

Insane Impact is initially distributing four MAX 2313 units across the US to multiple service providers. This allows daily rental opportunities across the nation at competitive rates.

Among these providers is outdoor movie company Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE). UOE's LED experience and growing brand awareness make them ideal technology operators for Insane Impact's rollout of the MAX 2313.

"We recently added the MAX 2313 to our rental fleet to meet the growing demand for bigger, brighter screens," Darrell Landers, Founder and CTO, UOE. "We are excited to be able to provide a product that matches the level of service that our clients have come to expect of us."

Insane Impact and its network of service providers pride themselves on comprehensive rental services. A daily rental is charged as one flat fee and includes a dedicated trained technician to set up and operate the display while catering to onsite needs.

As the demand for larger screen rentals grow to meet the transition toward outdoor, socially distanced events, be on the lookout for the MAX 2313 in your local market.

Insane Impact is a provider of LED screens for rent, sale, and installation. They were founded in 2015 in Urbandale, Iowa with the mission to create community and enhance experiences with industry leading products and services. Since then, they have quickly expanded to be an industry leader with a worldwide reach.

Media Contact:

Ryan Meighan

515.221.2924

[email protected]

SOURCE Insane Impact