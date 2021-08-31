LED Spot Announces New Management Team

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LED Spot, a global leader specializing in commercial and residential lighting is pleased to announce they are under new management. This change in management features the return of Halley Liu, who has been named Chief Operating Officer. "It feels like being home again, and I am beyond excited to be leading the way toward new opportunities and growth for the company," said Liu.

For more than twenty years the Houston business has been a trailblazer in the lighting industry, being one of the first to offer commercial lighting products through e-commerce, expanding product availability for both new, existing, and retrofitting projects. As part of their commitment to provide environmentally friendly energy efficient products, LED Spot offers a full catalog of LED fixtures that can be retrofitted into any light pole or mount.

Fixtures and specialty lighting are only a part of LED Spot's available services. They also provide Photometric drawings, which are an integral part of planning, to identify the best project design and meet city/state guidelines. LED Spot offers commercial lighting solutions for a wide variety of projects including office buildings, parking lot lighting, athletic field lighting, indoor lighting applications and more.

Under new leadership, from design to installation, LED Spot's future is incredibly bright. "As a token of appreciation to the clients who trust us with their lighting design projects big and small, the company is offering a limited time ten percent discount on their next purchase order with the coupon code LIGHTITNOW," Liu continued.

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue spreading light and warmth to homes, businesses, and venues all over the world," Liu concluded.

Founded in 2001, LED Spot is a national commercial lighting company located in Houston, TX.

