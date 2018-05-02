LED Tennis Court Lighting Solutions for Recreational-Level Play

WORCESTER, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With tennis season in full swing, Access Fixtures has lifted the veil on its new line of four, six, and eight-pole LED tennis court lighting packages for recreational-level courts. Featuring powerful, dust and weather-proof LED sport lighters, durable steel poles, and adjustable slip-fitter mounts, these lighting solutions are geared to illuminate standard 78' x 36' courts and provide a comfortable atmosphere for all ages looking to improve on their cross-court winner.

Shown above is select data from the photometric report for the 6 pole, 6 fixture, 21 avg. FC package. To have an Access Fixtures lighting specialist walk you through the complete report, click the image or call us at 800-468-9925.

Perfect for backyard courts, community-use parks, HOA facilities, and elsewhere, these recreational-level packages yield optimal illumination for youth and adult lessons, low-level play, and pick-up-caliber games. They deliver average maintained light levels between 21 and 31 foot candles.

Each package uses one low-profile sports lighter per pole, making these packages a durable choice in almost any wind condition. The available options for each sports lighter include your choice of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K color temperatures and color rendering index (CRI) values of 70+, 80+ and 90+.

"We ran over 200 photometric reports to compare the results of various LED fixtures, wattages, layouts, aiming points, fixture counts, and pole heights for these courts," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "The packages we now offer are the best of the best—in price, light levels, and suitability for recreational play."

All recreational-level LED tennis court lighting packages include base covers, base plates, and anchor bolts to ensure pain-free and successful installation. Photometric services from Access Fixtures are also available to provide the best lighting solution possible to fit the dimensions of a court with pole heights ranging from 20 to 25 feet. Each court lighting solution maintains a MAX/MIN (uniformity) ratio of 3.0 or less.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting solutions. It provides luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and uses custom manufacturing capabilities to hit customer specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Guarco

800-468-9925 ext. 3025

194342@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-tennis-court-lighting-solutions-for-recreational-level-play-300640828.html

SOURCE Access Fixtures

Related Links

http://www.accessfixtures.com

