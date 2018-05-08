LED Walkway Lights with Optional Glare Shield Now Available from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding the available options for LED walkway lights, Access Fixtures now offers optional 180-degree glare shields for many of its LED bollard lights. These glare shields are designed specifically to help control the emitted light from your LED walkway lights. These shields come factory-installed and can be ordered online with the bollard lights at AccessFixtures.com.

The factory-installed 180-degree glare shield will match the color of the bollard housing.

With new glare shields available for the round versions of LUVO, CONA, and TEFA product families, customers—whether working on commercial, industrial, or residential projects—will be able to take advantage of this option. Many projects require the limitation of light trespass into buildings and onto neighboring properties; 180-degree bollard light shields make this easier than ever. LED walkway lights with 180-degree shields are well-equipped to prevent light from shining in through building windows, cars, or into the eyes of passerby.

Available in 11, 15, 16, and 20-watt models with designs featuring cone reflectors, louvers, and Type 5 borosilicate glass refractors, these glare shields are colored to match the housings of the bollard lights. The 17, 18 and 36-watt turtle and wildlife-friendly models can also be fitted with the 180-degree shields.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

