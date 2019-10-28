LEDA Receives $433,300 Grant from Lumina Foundation for the LEDA Policy Project

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) has received a $433,300 grant from Lumina Foundation in recognition of LEDA's innovative approach to positioning young leaders from under-resourced backgrounds to lend their voices to federal postsecondary policy discussions. Lumina Foundation, a seed investor of the LEDA Policy Project, has been an ardent supporter of this initiative that provides students with a platform to share their expertise and address equity gaps in higher education.

"Today's students have never been more crucial to the federal policy conversation," said Jesse O'Connell, strategy director at Lumina Foundation. "The willingness and ability of these talented LEDA Scholars to share their lived experiences about higher education quality, equity, and affordability brings these issues to life. We're gratified to continue to support these efforts."

Central to the LEDA Policy Project is the LEDA Policy Corps, a group of LEDA Scholars selected to represent LEDA at various events where education policy conversations occur. In its inaugural year, members of the Policy Corps participated in 13 prestigious national conferences, including SXSW EDU 2019. In 2019 and 2020, LEDA will continue to elevate students' voices as it launches its second and third cohort of the LEDA Policy Corps.

"Thanks to the flagship investment from Lumina Foundation, young leaders are changing the conversations that impact the future of federal education policy," said Beth Breger executive director of LEDA. "LEDA is thrilled to continue this tremendous partnership with Lumina Foundation to ensure that young leaders voices continue to be elevated at tables where policy decisions are made, and that critical stakeholders and policymakers benefit from the perspectives of students from under-resourced backgrounds."

LEDA Scholars' voices are critical to the formulation of effective federal education policies. The LEDA Policy Project advances both LEDA's mission and its strategic priorities to prepare the next generation of diverse leaders.

About LEDA

Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) empowers a community of exceptional young leaders from under-resourced backgrounds by supporting their higher education and professional success in order to create a more inclusive and equitable country, to build an inclusive and equitable America where leadership reflects, celebrates, and supports diverse perspectives. For media inquiries, please contact cristinamorais@ledascholars.org or (646) 787-0624. Please visit our website www.ledascholars.org or follow LEDA on social media: LEDAScholarsProgram on Facebook and @LEDA_Scholars on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

SOURCE Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA)

