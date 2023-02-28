Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects Publishes Practice with Purpose: A Guide to Mission-Driven Design for Architects Devoted to Making a Difference through Design

Leading Architecture Firm Writes Book to Guide Next Generation Architects in Building Equitable, Climate-Positive Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects (LMSa), a nationally acclaimed architecture firm that works only with nonprofit organizations, today announced its book, Practice with Purpose: A Guide to Mission-Driven Design . The how-to guide inspires architects and young designers to envision spaces that address some of the greatest challenges of our time: the climate emergency, racial and ethnic injustice, chronic homelessness, educational crises, and the preservation of the embodied carbon and culture of existing buildings.

Leading Architecture Firm Writes Book to Guide Next Generation Architects in Building Equitable, Climate-Positive Communities

"Practice with Purpose is a different type of book about architecture," said William Leddy, FAIA, Principal, LMSa. "It's not a monograph or a coffee table book – it's a guide dedicated to architecture students, young designers, and practicing architects who want to work every day to build a just, climate-positive future for all."

"Our ethos at LMSa has always been based on creating equitable and sustainable spaces that model a resilient, hopeful future," said Marsha Maytum, Principal Emeritus, LMSa. "This book is meant to accelerate the shift toward that practice model that is already taking place."

To order the book, please visit:

ORO Publishing here

Amazon here

Barnes&Nobles here

About LMSa

LEDDY MAYTUM STACY Architects (LMSA) is a nationally recognized design firm located in San Francisco and the recipient of the 2017 National American Institute of Architects (AIA) Architecture Firm Award.

A diverse group of designers who share a common belief in the transformative power of architecture, LMSa is helping to lead the way to a just, healthy and regenerative future for all. LMSa works with leading non-profit, educational, housing and social justice organizations to marry poetry with performance, creating sustainable new environments that advance their important missions.

To learn more, visit www.lmsarch.com .

Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects (LMSa)