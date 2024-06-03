Ledge Launches First-of-its-Kind PartyPad™

Revolutionary swim-up bar from the pioneer of in-pool furniture designed to "amp up" backyard entertaining and help create a 5-star resort experience

KATY, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For pool owners, entertainers and anyone looking to raise a glass and relish in the long days of summer, Ledge (Ledge Loungers, Inc.), the pioneer of the in-pool furniture category and leading manufacturer of in-pool loungers, outdoor furniture and backyard games, today introduced THE must-have accessory of the season: the Ledge PartyPad™. The new patent-pending PartyPad is a multipurpose swim-up bar and beverage center that creates a new hub for friends to congregate in and around your pool. It brings beverages poolside, offers wet and dry storage, and has a built-in option to create shade right over the pool for endless hours of relaxation and socializing. Made in the USA with the highest-quality materials, the revolutionary floating bar design will transform an everyday pool day into a 5-star resort experience — making any homeowner the envy of the neighborhood.

The Ledge PartyPad™ is a must-have accessory for the summer.

"We are driven to create stylish, functional and comfortable products that allow people to disconnect from the chaotic world and reconnect with what matters most, both at home and at leading resorts around the world," says Jim Frazier, Ledge VP of Product Innovation. "The eye-catching, timeless design of our new PartyPad transforms any pool area into a luxuriously crafted space for entertaining, enabling you to relax, enjoy drinks and snacks, and socialize without ever leaving the water."

Available for purchase at LedgeLoungers.com, PartyPad (MSRP for base model: $899) is constructed of high quality, weatherproof UV20-rated resin to withstand harsh pool chemicals and UV rays and last for many years.

To amplify and customize any backyard environment, Ledge offers PartyPad in several bundles, featuring a curated selection of matching in-pool barstools and umbrellas that expertly pair with PartyPad, helping to deliver a vacation-like experience and inspire hours of fun and relaxation.

Frazier adds, "We believe PartyPad presents an excellent opportunity for industry professionals, including pool builders and pool specialty retailers, to expand and grow their business with an innovative new product that homeowners are sure to love."

Like all Ledge products, PartyPad is made in the USA with the Ledge promise of superior quality, craftmanship and durability. Its elevated stylish designs are equally at home in the trendiest 5-star resorts, hotels and cruise liners as they are in any personal backyard setting.

To learn more about Ledge and its products, or to find a showroom or dealer near you, visit www.ledgeloungers.com

ABOUT LEDGE

Ledge is an American Original outdoor brand that created the in-pool luxury furniture category, and has been the standard of excellence for interior designers, 5-star resorts, pool builders and millions of happy homeowners since 2011. We are committed to innovating best-in-class, long-lasting, quality products that embrace the values of personal rejuvenation, family-time focus and entertaining friends. We strive to enrich the best parts of life by crafting a personal oasis of connection and reflection in the homes of our consumers. Proudly based in Katy, TX, Ledge products are a step above and sold in design showrooms across the U.S. as well at www.ledgeloungers.com.

