Ledgebrook Announces $17M Series B Funding and Appoints CFO Anthony Segal-Knowles

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, the rapidly growing insurtech, is excited to announce the successful completion of a $17M Series B funding round. This opportunistic raise introduces two esteemed Family Offices to the Ledgebrook cap table: Duquesne (who led the round) and The Stephens Group and also included participation from long-term partners Brand Foundry Ventures & American Family Ventures. The capital infusion will allow Ledgebrook to accelerate expansion of current operations & embark on new, innovative projects.

Ledgebrook's Series B comes quickly on the heels of its $24M Series A announced in March 2024, underscoring investor confidence in the mission to redefine the insurance experience through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Duquesne Family Office & The Stephens Group into the Ledgebrook family," said Gage Caligaris, Founder & CEO. "Their commitment to long-term thinking aligns well with our vision for what Ledgebrook can be in the coming decades. It's a rare opportunity to be able to bring on partners of this caliber and I couldn't be more excited."

Ryan Morrow, Managing Director at Stephens Group, commented, "We have been fortunate to get to know Gage over the last year, and it's clear he has the chance to build the next great insurance platform. The Excess and Surplus market and its brokers are long overdue for better technology to place their most difficult risks, and Ledgebrook is building that exact platform. This investment not only supports Gage and the Ledgebrook team but also reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation in the insurance industry. We are excited to partner with Gage and the Ledgebrook team as they transform the way brokers place E&S policies."

In conjunction with this funding round, Ledgebrook is also proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Segal-Knowles as its Chief Financial Officer. Most recently of Lazard, Anthony brings a wealth of experience in financial and strategic planning from decades in senior-level roles in the British Treasury & International Monetary Fund making him an invaluable addition to Ledgebrook's executive team during this exciting period of expansion.

With the support of new investors and the addition of a seasoned CFO, Ledgebrook is well positioned to accelerate growth and achieve its ambitious goals.

For more information, please visit www.ledgebrook.com.

SOURCE Ledgebrook