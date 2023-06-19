Ledgebrook Celebrates Graduation from Creative Destruction Lab - Wisconsin Risk Stream

Ledgebrook

19 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

BOSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, a tech-enabled E&S MGA, is thrilled to announce its successful graduation from the esteemed Creative Destruction Lab - Wisconsin Risk Stream. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Ledgebrook, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration.

The journey through the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) has been a remarkable one, filled with invaluable experiences, knowledge, and growth. Through the program, Ledgebrook had access to a vast network of industry experts, seasoned mentors, and accomplished investors, which has been instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory.

The Creative Destruction Lab offered a unique environment that fostered collaboration, creativity, and forward-thinking. Participating in CDL has not only enhanced Ledgebrook's understanding of market dynamics but has also allowed the company to refine its strategic approach, its business model, and gain invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of technology and entrepreneurship.

Ledgebrook is committed to harnessing its newfound knowledge and experiences to revolutionize the industry. As a graduate of the CDL, the company is well-positioned to bring innovative solutions to wholesale brokers and make a lasting impact in the E&S marketplace.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved during our time at CDL - Wisconsin Risk Stream. The program has empowered us to think bigger, bolder, and push the boundaries of innovation," said Gage Caligaris, CEO at Ledgebrook. "We are grateful for the support we received from the CDL community and our mentors, and we look forward to forging new partnerships and transforming the insurance industry."

About Ledgebrook: Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at ledgebrook.com

