Ledgebrook expands product offerings via partnership with Obsidian on a Miscellaneous Professional Liability Program

News provided by

Ledgebrook

03 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ledgebrook continues to add market relevant product solutions to its portfolio to respond to the needs of its wholesale brokers, it has partnered with Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), an A.M. Best rated "A-" hybrid program carrier group focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, on a new Miscellaneous Professional Liability program. The program offerings will address a broad scope of professional liability needs, including allied healthcare, across the spectrum of mid-market businesses and facilities.

Continue Reading
Ledgebrook partners with Obsidian
Ledgebrook partners with Obsidian

James Lassiter, a 25+ year industry veteran most recently at RSUI, was previously appointed as Head of Professional Liability at Ledgebrook and will lead the program, providing a wealth of expertise and strategic direction. Gage Caligaris, CEO of Ledgebrook, expressed enthusiasm, stating: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Obsidian in delivering innovative insurance solutions. James's leadership will undoubtedly drive the success of this program, reinforcing our dedication to speed and excellence."

Building upon the foundation laid by the success of Ledgebrook's General Casualty launch earlier this year, Ledgebrook's industry leading systems and technology will enable James and the team to deliver solutions faster and more efficiently to Ledgebrook's wholesale broker partners.

"We are excited about the synergy between Obsidian and Ledgebrook in bringing this program to market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for mid-market businesses by supporting top-tier MGAs with distinct capabilities and underwriting talent," commented William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian.

This partnership signifies another milestone for Ledgebrook as it continues to redefine insurance solutions and establish new industry standards by aligning itself with innovative capacity partners such as Obsidian.

About Obsidian Insurance Holdings

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by managing general agents, managing general underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled Specialty E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at www.ledgebrook.com

SOURCE Ledgebrook

Also from this source

Ledgebrook adds Nicole Kessler and James Lassiter to Executive Leadership Team

Ledgebrook adds Nicole Kessler and James Lassiter to Executive Leadership Team

Ledgebrook, a tech-enabled E&S MGA, is excited to announce the additions of Nicole Kessler and James Lassiter to their executive team. With their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.