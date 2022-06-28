Ledgebrook names Steve Mills President, E&S

"I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Steve to the Ledgebrook family," said Founder & CEO Gage Caligaris. "Scaling profitable E&S businesses is nothing new for him, but armed with Ledgebrook's industry-leading technology the sky's the limit for what Steve and his underwriting organization can achieve."

"Current-state insurance industry platforms present many opportunities to reduce friction and increase efficiencies throughout the transaction lifecycle for all those involved," said Mills. "This is particularly true within the ever evolving E&S segment and growing wholesale distribution channel. Leveraging technology-enhanced capabilities to drive profitable growth will be Ledgebrook's north star and we are excited for what the future holds."

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, the ultimate vision for Ledgebrook is to become a globally diversified re/insurer built from the ground up with modern technology. Visit us at Ledgebrook.com.

SOURCE Ledgebrook