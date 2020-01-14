Ledger Holdings Announces Appointment of Larry Thompson to LedgerX Board; Other Personnel Changes

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger Holdings Inc., parent company to LedgerX LLC (LedgerX) — the first federally regulated cryptocurrency derivatives exchange — today announced several personnel changes to the Board of Directors of LedgerX. Effective immediately, Larry E. Thompson, Interim CEO of Ledger Holdings, has been appointed to the LedgerX Board following the departure of directors Juthica Chou, Paul Chou and Nicholas Owen Gunden.

Stated Mr. Thompson, "I look forward to working with the other directors and management as we seek to establish the company's strategic relationships with market participants and grow our client base."

This news follows the recent announcement of LedgerX co-founder Zach Dexter rejoining the company in an executive capacity. Mr. Dexter aims to recommit LedgerX to the core platform experience, including expanding the company's offerings to additional derivatives products and tradeable assets. Under his leadership, LedgerX will also commit to driving retail adoption.

About LedgerX

LedgerX is the first federally regulated exchange and clearing house to list and clear fully collateralized, physically settled bitcoin swaps and options for the institutional market. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates virtual currency derivatives, oversees LedgerX's registration as a swap execution facility (SEF) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Ledger Holdings Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

