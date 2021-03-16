Ledger Launches Enterprise Solutions Division For Institutions

PARIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger, the global leader in security and infrastructure solutions for digital assets and blockchain applications, today announced the formation of Ledger Enterprise Solutions, a new business unit dedicated to bringing Ledger's industry-leading digital asset custody and security solutions to the institutional world through an expanding menu of new products and services. The Ledger Enterprise Solutions suite of services is centered around enterprise adoption of the core custody technology platform (Ledger Vault), and through consulting and advisory services, and partnerships aim to help institutional clients address technology implementation, security, and governance in their digital asset portfolios.

Ledger Enterprise Solutions will be led by Vice President of Business Solutions, Jean-Michel Pailhon. Pailhon was formerly Vice President of Products and Corporate Development at Ledger, and is a seasoned financial professional with 15 years experience within the capital markets industry, with a background at institutions including NYSE and Euronext.

"As more companies apportion significant parts of their balance sheets to blockchain-based holdings, we recognize the drastic need for enterprise-grade solutions for holding and securing digital assets," said Pailhon. "Ledger Enterprise Solutions represents our company's investment in the future of broad-scale financial adoption of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets by enterprise-class businesses. Our mission is to enable the digital assets industry to become a multi-trillion dollar industry."

Ledger Enterprise Solutions provides a platform and a suite of services for the digital assets industry. Businesses of every size -- from new crypto funds to large traditional financial institutions -- use Ledger Enterprise Solutions' platform and services to secure, manage, and grow their digital assets business. At launch, Ledger Enterprise Solutions offering will include:

Ledger Vault: The leading enterprise-grade digital assets custody technology

Ledger Consulting Services: Personalized consultation to guide adoption across implementation, external audit, and custom advisory and training services.

Ledger Enterprise Solutions currently provides support for businesses including Komainu, Crypto.com, UpHold, Bank Frick, BitStamp, Nexo, and more.

Additionally, Ledger Enterprise Solutions is announcing the appointment of Alexandre Lemarchand as Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships, who will be responsible for driving revenue, developing partnerships, and executing Ledger Enterprise Solutions business strategy globally.

Ledger Enterprise Solution also announces the hiring of Alex Zinder as Vice President of Engineering and Laurent Castillo as Vice President of Technical Architecture. Alex Zinder joins Ledger Enterprise Solutions with 15+ years of experience driving the adoption of emerging technologies at major financial services organizations like Nasdaq and SIX Digital Exchange. He will be responsible for the software development and delivery of enterprise-grade digital custody solutions. Laurent Castillo joins Ledger Enterprise Solutions from Thales Digital Identity and Security. He will be leading the Architect team, in charge of ensuring B2B and B2C product lines benefit from high-quality design.

As a business entity, Ledger Enterprise Solutions draws on the expertise of over 50 professionals with deep technical expertise, and international backgrounds in security, infrastructure, and strategy at leading technology and finance companies including Microsoft, Nasdaq, The New York Stock Exchange, S&P, and Visa. Ledger Enterprise Solutions is on a hiring spree and plans to hire an additional 60 skilled professionals by the end of 2021.

For more information on Ledger Enterprise Solutions please visit https://enterprise.ledger.com

About Ledger Enterprise Solutions

Founded in 2021, Ledger Enterprise Solutions is a division of Ledger, the global leader in security and infrastructure solutions for safeguarding critical digital assets. The mission of Ledger Enterprise Solutions is to enable the digital assets industry to become a multi-trillion dollar industry globally. Ledger Enterprise Solutions provides enterprise-grade security technology solutions and services for custodians, exchanges, banks and traditional financial institutions. For more information: please visit https://enterprise.ledger.com

