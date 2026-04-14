Ledger Run First to Bring AI-Powered Automation to Clinical Trial Payments

New platform upgrades streamline sponsor-site payments, automate invoice processing, and strengthen compliance across the clinical trial financial workflow

RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger Run, a leader in clinical trial financial management solutions, today announced significant upgrades to its ClinRun platform, including intelligent automation and expanded flexibility to accelerate clinical trial payment operations. Continued investment in ClinRun reflects Ledger Run's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to reduce administrative burden, improve data accuracy, and help sponsors and contract research organizations (CRO) pay research sites faster.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reported 6,710 open trials in 2024 across just 1,836 sites, a ratio of approximately 3.7 trials per site. This disproportionate site-to-trial ratio is growing, especially with the increased need for specialty sites that have experience in novel sciences such as cell and gene therapy and radiopharmaceuticals. Experienced sites are in high demand, and a positive payment experience can determine whether a sponsor becomes a preferred partner or is excluded from future opportunities.

Many organizations spend as much as 70% of their time manually tracking and processing site invoices, causing payment delay and site frustration. Ledger Run is addressing this bottleneck and relieving the burden from sites using AI to automatically extract relevant information from invoices and accurately match it to the right budget categories. It is the first step toward fully automating the invoice process while not requiring sites to change their procedures – accelerating payment operations to ensure sites are compensated correctly and faster.

"Today more than ever, sponsors must protect the site relationship," said Melissa Long, Xencor Senior Director of Contracts & Data Privacy. "Many of today's trials are in disease areas or indications that are very complex so there is often a limited number of experienced, trusted sites. Sponsors must be flexible to establish long-term relationships."

In addition to AI capabilities, Ledger Run has expanded ClinRun's foundation to deliver:

Enhanced Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Handling: teams now enjoy more flexibility with the EDC import automation that drives payments. This reduces manual effort, simplifies payment data integration, and ensures that payments are based on the most current data supporting varying payment cadences.

teams now enjoy more flexibility with the EDC import automation that drives payments. This reduces manual effort, simplifies payment data integration, and ensures that payments are based on the most current data supporting varying payment cadences. Improved Compliance with Advanced Audit Trails: now, increased detail for every payment decision and workflow change is captured in real-time for an expanded audit trail across key payment and organizational data workflows. Audit questions can be answered quickly without manual reconstruction for stronger compliance, accountability, and operational oversight.

now, increased detail for every payment decision and workflow change is captured in real-time for an expanded audit trail across key payment and organizational data workflows. Audit questions can be answered quickly without manual reconstruction for stronger compliance, accountability, and operational oversight. Expanded Advance-Payment Capabilities: Sponsors and CROs can now configure advance balances at the invoiceable item level, affording more flexibility and control over how payment terms are applied. For example, customers can configure how advance balances are applied across payees, study visits, and invoiceable items, enabling more precise payment execution and ensuring payments align accurately with contract terms.

"Clinical trial operations teams are under growing pressure to move faster while maintaining strict financial controls and compliance," said Kevin Williams, Ledger Run Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. "ClinRun's new capabilities apply AI to some of the most manual and error-prone aspects of site payments, helping companies streamline processes, reduce operational overhead, and improve the experience for research sites."

ClinRun's latest enhancements are generally available in Q2 2026. Learn more here.

About Ledger Run

Ledger Run is transforming clinical trial business operations through an innovative suite of trial management solutions. ClinRun, the company's software suite of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement among sponsors, contract research organizations (CRO), and trial sites. ClinRun is the industry's only unified CTA-to-pay platform and is leveraged by three of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, two of the top five CROs, and 17,000 sites worldwide. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.ledgerrun.com/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for Ledger Run

+1 (610) 420-3413

[email protected]

SOURCE Ledger Run