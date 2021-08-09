LedgerEdge selects Eventus Systems to meet global trade surveillance needs for new DLT-based corporate bond trading platform

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that LedgerEdge, the new global corporate bond trading platform built on distributed ledger technology (DLT), has selected Validus as the real-time trade surveillance platform for all of its markets upon their launch.

LedgerEdge, the next-generation ecosystem for trading, plans to first launch later this year as a multilateral trading facility in the UK and to roll out an alternative trading system (ATS) in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

Ian Chicken, Chief Operating Officer of LedgerEdge, said: "Our innovative new platform will operate at the highest standards of trade surveillance and monitoring. We looked at several platforms, and Eventus stood out for its experience in handling large client implementations with significant real-time data requirements. Validus and the Eventus team also came highly recommended by a London-based firm that has been using the platform since last year."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're thrilled to work with LedgerEdge and some of the most innovative minds in the industry to fulfill a vital role in this exciting new market center certain to disrupt the $41 trillion global corporate bond market. As we continue to grow our presence in the UK and Europe, along with the U.S. and Asia, we are also proud to emphasize the versatility of Validus in providing robust trade surveillance capabilities for fixed income, as well as all major asset classes."

Chicken said Validus is already integrated with LedgerEdge's global technology partner Yaala Labs, which has worked with Eventus on behalf of mutual digital asset exchange clients.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

About LedgerEdge

LedgerEdge was founded in 2020 by an expert team of financial market and technology professionals to solve the fundamental challenges of discovering liquidity and executing trades without harmful data leakage in the corporate bond market. With the foundation of a distributed technology architecture, it will deliver a fundamentally better ecosystem and experience for finding data, sharing data, and executing trades. For more information, please visit our LinkedIn or Medium pages.

