LedgerLink Unveils AI Agent2Agent Solutions for Regional and Community Banks

LedgerLink is the bank-grade technology suite that serves AI-led organizations: secure, compliant, and API-native.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LedgerLink is pleased to announce expanded platform support for AI agent (A2A) banking, enabling regional and community banks to serve AI agents and AI-led organizations building on blockchain networks.

Banks are the missing gateway between Web3 and broad commercial adoption. LedgerLink enables banks to provide compliant access to blockchain networks, including secure custody, identity, and regulatory reporting. Rather than turning banks into distribution arms for large fintech intermediaries, LedgerLink positions them as management hubs for on-chain commerce, applications, and entities. Decentralized finance—industrialized for thousands of U.S. banks and the communities they serve.

As autonomous agents begin coordinating, building, and transacting across blockchain networks, mainstream adoption will require bank-grade controls and regulated oversight. LedgerLink's product suite enables banks to serve developers, agents, and entities building applications on-chain, with the same foundational relationship they provide to traditional commercial clients.

"Clawdbot (OpenClaw), and Moltbook illustrate the moment that is close at hand," said Austin Vincent, President of LedgerLink. "Autonomous entities will become a new class of commercial client. They can be served by a decentralized network of community and regional banks—or by a small number of centralized platforms and large institutions. We know where we stand."

"We're proud to be building this here in Memphis," said Greg Sossaman, CEO of LedgerLink. "We've been in the headlines recently with xAI arriving here, but it's easy to forget Memphis is a major financial hub that moves around a trillion dollars of fixed-income products annually. This is an overlooked place to build a fintech company that serves banks."

LedgerLink's configurable architecture enables banks to move at their own pace and comfort level. Built by banking professionals for banks, LedgerLink combines technology and expertise to develop a unique digital asset strategy for each client. This approach captures near-term opportunities, while allowing cost-effective, flexible expansion as regulation, technology, and markets evolve.

To learn more, contact Greg Sossaman ([email protected]) or request a demo at https://ledgerlink.ai

About LedgerLink

LedgerLink is a bank-first, bank-grade integration fabric that connects core banking systems to blockchain networks, enabling secure, compliant, API-native digital asset and Web3 services for AI-led organizations.

