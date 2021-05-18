Ledgers USA Offers Full Suite of Small Business Services to Aid Owners in Post-Pandemic Bounce Back

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgers USA, a premier business services franchise, is committed to helping millions of small business owners across America understand and navigate the complexities of business ownership in the post-COVID era. With tax season in full swing, PPP loans expiring, and easing restrictions allowing for more customer exchanges, small business America is gearing up for a post-pandemic bounce back.

While no one knows how severe the economic impact of COVID-19 will be or how long the recovery process will take, there are proactive steps and resources available to help navigate today's complex financial challenges to set small business owners up for long-term success.

Ledgers USA offers tax preparation and consultation, payroll, financial management reporting and other services using modern, cloud-based technology to meet today's clients' needs.

Tax: Helping small business owners keep more of their hard-earned money with sound, strategic tax planning and preparation support. Ledgers offers a personalized, convenient and digital experience, plus year-round tax support. If your business faces an IRS audit, Ledgers brings years of tax and IRS experience to ensure you're properly represented.

Compliance: Outsourcing accounting work to Ledgers will feel like having a trusted advisor on staff. Day-to-day accounting tasks are handled via Ledgers' advanced, secure website platform to support a streamlined and highly efficient workflow with real-time access to view data and financials. Bottom line, the service allows small business owners to focus on what matters most – running the business.

Payroll : Ledgers can take over time-consuming and complex payroll tasks including processing of scheduled payrolls, employee setup, salary changes, payroll filings, W2 and 1099 processing, time tracking, PPP loans, and more.

: Ledgers can take over time-consuming and complex payroll tasks including processing of scheduled payrolls, employee setup, salary changes, payroll filings, W2 and 1099 processing, time tracking, PPP loans, and more. Advice: Ledgers' business management team offers deep insight into data and financials via business-critical and highly customized reports, including budgeting and tax planning, while also tracking and providing deep analysis of revenue profits, expenses, payroll, credit card fees, cash flow, and unique KPIs. This strategic guidance enables owners to make sound, smart business decisions.

"There's never been a more challenging time to be a small business owner," said Steve Rafsky, CEO of Ledgers USA. "Legers is here to take the stress out of running your business in today's complex financial marketplace so owners can focus solely on their pandemic recovery. We are a community partner, not just another B2B service provider – therefore, we will continue to advise those who seek our help."

As demand surges, Ledgers USA's mission remains focused on providing the best possible financial and related business services to small businesses at a price they can afford – giving owners across the nation confidence in navigating their small business to success post-COVID.

For more information about Ledgers USA and to find a location near you, please visit, https://ledgers.com/. To learn more about business ownership opportunities with us, text Ledgers to 87000.

About Ledgers USA

Ledgers USA offers a one-stop financial solution to small businesses, their owners and the general public through Ledgers' network of more than five locations and three area representatives. With services ranging from accounting and bookkeeping to business plans, payroll, incorporations and income tax preparation, the Ledgers Network has thousands of clients across the United States and Canada and offers high quality, efficient and reliable services at prices that small businesses can afford. For more information, please visit https://ledgers.com/.

About Loyalty Brands

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. The Loyalty Brands consist of business brokerage, small business accounting, tax preparation and added services. The company maintains a community first outlook, meaning that involvement in local communities and giving back is a core value. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so potential franchisees could possibly own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities. To learn more about Loyalty Brands, please visit https://loyaltybrands.com/.

