LedgerX Announces Change to Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ledger Holdings, Inc. (Ledger Holdings), parent company to LedgerX — the first federally regulated exchange and clearing house to list and clear fully collateralized, physically settled bitcoin swaps and options — today announced a change to its executive leadership.

Effective immediately, co-founders and executives Paul and Juthica Chou have been placed on administrative leave.

The board of directors appointed Larry E. Thompson as interim Chief Executive Officer and Lead Director of Ledger Holdings.

Mr. Thompson joins Ledger Holdings following an over 30-year career on Wall Street, where he served in a variety of senior-level roles, including General Counsel and, most recently, Vice Chairman of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

The board of Ledger Holdings is committed to the Bitcoin ecosystem and all of Ledger Holdings' stakeholders.

For further information regarding LedgerX, please visit LedgerX.com.

About LedgerX

LedgerX is the first federally regulated exchange and clearing house to list and clear fully collateralized, physically settled bitcoin swaps and options. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates virtual currency derivatives, oversees LedgerX's registration as a designated contract market (DCM), swap execution facility (SEF) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Ledger Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE LedgerX