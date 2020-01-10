LedgerX Co-Founder Returns to Lead Company's New Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledger Holdings Inc., parent company to LedgerX LLC — the first federally regulated cryptocurrency derivatives exchange — today announced that LedgerX co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer Zach Dexter will return as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's new retail-focused strategy and has rejoined the company initially as an executive officer. Dexter's re-appointment is supported by a majority of the company's directors and stockholders. Dexter comes from MIRROR, where he led server, data and e-commerce engineering for the high-growth consumer fitness startup.

Dexter brings deep experience with technology, cryptocurrency and bitcoin derivatives. During his time as co-founder and CTO, Dexter led many of LedgerX's regulatory and controls audits, drove all technical aspects of the company's successful exchange and clearinghouse license applications, and developed the company's trading, custody and settlement systems. Dexter's experience with high-growth consumer products aligns with LedgerX's new retail-focused strategy.

Ledger Holdings Inc. also announced a significant financing led by the company's largest investors including Digital Finance Group that will shore up operational enhancements and allow the company to secure a number of additional senior executives. Larry E. Thompson, Ledger Holdings Inc.'s Interim CEO, stated, "We are excited to conclude this important financing as we move forward into the next phase of our business. Since my involvement with the company began, we have kept in close contact with all of the company's stakeholders including employees, investors and regulators and have kept the CFTC fully apprised of the company's actions including the recent financing."

For further information regarding LedgerX, please visit LedgerX.com.

About LedgerX

LedgerX is the first federally regulated exchange and clearing house to list and clear fully collateralized, physically settled bitcoin swaps and options for the institutional market. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates virtual currency derivatives, oversees LedgerX's registration as a swap execution facility (SEF) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

SOURCE LedgerX

Related Links

https://www.ledgerx.com

