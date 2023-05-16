Ledgible and Ledger Partner to Provide Digital Asset Accounting Tools to Enterprises

Ledgible's tax and accounting platform now fully integrates with Ledger Enterprise

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible , the leading institutional and enterprise digital asset tax and accounting platform, and Ledger Enterprise (Ledger) , the world leader in critical digital asset security, announced the full integration of their platforms and a strategic partnership to serve their mutual clients. Ledgible and Ledger have partnered to bring institutional and enterprise-scale tax & accounting solutions to Ledger Enterprise's full suite of clients.

The Ledgible Crypto Tax and Accounting Platform is built for enterprises, institutions, and tax and accounting professionals. Serving as a bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines crypto tax liabilities & accounting data, then delivers that data to existing and novel TradFi accounting tools. The platform makes crypto data, Ledgible, across the entire crypto vertical.

"As enterprises and institutions continue to adopt digital assets at record pace – especially through the push towards tokenization – Ledger and Ledgible's partnership and integration comes at the perfect time, laying the necessary infrastructure to allow regulatory and accounting compliance for crypto-focused businesses," said Ledgible CEO, Kell Canty.

Users of each platform can now fully leverage the other for their business needs. Ledger Enterprise users now have a comprehensive and fully-integrated tax & accounting solution to meet their needs. Ledgible's system is SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 certified, leading the space in data integrity and security - a fact that positions the tax and accounting platform perfectly for institutional and enterprise partners. Legible users now also have a trusted partner to build, scale, and develop their Web3 business within Ledger.

"Comprehensive security for a company's digital assets has never been more important," said Sebastien Badault, VP of Enterprise at Ledger. "Legible and Ledger can now offer our enterprise customers an even more robust way to protect their organization, with full tax and accounting capabilities alongside Ledger's custom-fit digital asset solutions. This is another major step forward for the self-custody experience for businesses."

About Ledgible

Ledgible is an AICPA SOC 1 & 2 assured tax reporting and portfolio tracking platform for crypto assets for professionals, enterprises, and consumers. The Ledgible Crypto Platform is the proven crypto asset solution for tax and accounting professionals with leading accounting firms, institutions, and major crypto companies globally. Ledgible Crypto Tax Pro is used by thousands of firms to make tax reporting easy for their professionals and clients. For more information, visit ledgible.io.

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, [ LEDGER ] Market, the world's first secure-minting and first-sale distribution platform, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

