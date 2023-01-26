Ledgible Expands C-Suite Growing Institutional Cryptoasset Leadership

Adds Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Institutional Product to Focus These Efforts

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible , the leading institutional and enterprise crypto tax and accounting platform, today announced the company added two new strategic executives, Paul Diegelman as Chief Revenue Officer, and Will Coleman as Head of Institutional Product. This expands Ledgible's Institutional leadership with these two seasoned experts and underscores Ledgible's commitment to Institutional and Enterprise digital asset tax and accounting professionals.

As more enterprises and institutions enter the crypto asset space, traditional financial tools for tax and accounting are necessary to track and manage these digital assets. Coupled with the introduction of new regulations and guidance, there is significant demand for Ledgible, its crypto experts, and its accounting and tax platform technology. Ledgible is the platform to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance.

"Recently we announced our first round of funding to expand our Professional Tax and Enterprise and Institutional Accounting teams to support an expanding number of institutional partners and accounting firms requiring expertise in the digital asset space," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "Today, we are introducing new executives and underscoring our commitment to service institutions with our crypto accounting solutions."

Paul Diegelman joins as the first Chief Revenue Officer from Fiserv, where he most recently served as Vice President, Head of BD and Partnerships for Data and Connectivity. He has decades of expertise in open banking, connected data, digital payments, financial services, and SaaS platforms. As a sales leader, Paul builds and leads teams, envisions and launches products, and delivers successful revenue growth.

Will Coleman joins as the Head of Institutional Product. He was the principal architect of attest services to support cryptocurrency investment funds for Cohen & Company, the largest auditor of cryptocurrency investment funds in the U.S. He was also co-lead for the first collateralized stablecoin attest and technical lead for operation control reviews including SOC, due diligence and others for various digital asset custodians and blockchain service providers.

The Ledgible Crypto Tax and Accounting Platform for tax and accounting professionals, enterprises, and institutions supports integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and professional accounting tools. As the bridge between crypto assets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines crypto tax liabilities and delivers that data to existing and novel TradFi accounting tools. The platform makes crypto data, Ledgible, across the entire crypto vertical, for institutions, enterprises, and large accounting firms.

