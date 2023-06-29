Ledgible Launches NFT Suite - NFT Management, Portfolio Tracking, & Accounting Software for NFTs

Ledgible

29 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

Unveils new NFT Management Platform, Tax & Accounting Tools for NFTs.

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, the leading digital asset tax, accounting, and data platform for Enterprises & Institutions, today announced the company launched its new NFT Suite, a professional offering for NFT portfolio management, tax & accounting tracking, reporting, and year-round planning. This new offering seeks to bolster the growing and thriving NFT space, providing industry-leading tax and accounting software for NFTs and a full-service portfolio and tracking tool for active investors, traders, funds, and more.

The Ledgible NFT Suite integrates all of your NFT data with our industry-leading tax & accounting platforms.
Ledgible's NFT Suite is the easiest way to track and manage your entire NFT portfolio in one platform, 24/7.
"Our NFT Suite catapults Ledgible into the forefront of the NFT tax and accounting space, providing tools spanning the entire digital asset trading vertical, from the largest global funds and institutions to smaller investors," said CEO Kell Canty.

The NFT Suite is positioned as its own module to Ledgible's industry-leading tax and accounting suite, allowing funds, firms, investors, institutions, and professionals easy and native access to their Ethereum-based NFT portfolios. The platform tracks and automatically presents realized and unrealized gain/loss data for NFTs, alongside floor price and cost, allowing investors to make informed buying and selling decisions.

Since Ledgible also offers a best-in-class tax and accounting platform, the launch of the NFT Suite means that businesses and individuals now have a frictionless path between NFT management and end-of-month accounting and tax season reporting. Ledgible also works with Tax Information Reporting professionals to provide 1099s for exchanges, protocols, and businesses in the digital asset space.

About Ledgible

The Ledgible Digital Asset Tax and Accounting Platform is built from the ground up to streamline digital asset accounting operations. Ledgible enables companies to account for and manage digital asset data at scale. As a SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 Certified platform, Ledgible is the trusted provider of choice for large banks, fintech providers, and digital asset and tokenization native companies.

Ledgible operates in 4 key verticals – Tax Information Reporting, Digital Asset Data, Accounting, and Tax filing. The underlying technology of Ledgible allows native customization to fit the needs of any given project within the digital asset data scope. Ledgible makes digital asset data, legible.

Contact:
Jan Jahosky
(240) 245-2454
[email protected] 

